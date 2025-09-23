Why You Should Take the Family to SnowWiesn Oktoberfest

All attendees are encouraged to don lederhosen at Snowbasin's Oktoberfest—even the four-legged ones. Photo courtesy of Snowbasin

SnowWiesn Oktoberfest, Snowbasin’s take on the annual Bavarian festival, offers a wide range of beers from local breweries. Still, you don’t have to be of drinking age to enjoy it.

SnowWiesn also features food, music, and activities for the whole family. Brooks Roe, the resort’s brand manager, recommends a scenic gondola ride followed by a family hike or a round of miniature golf at Snowbasin’s challenging 18-hole course.

The event is stroller-friendly, and the gondola will slow down for wheelchairs or strollers to board.

Dogs are also welcome if owners are prepared to clean up after them.

At 3:15 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday, games are held, including an all-ages contest to see who has the best Bavarian attire. “Last week, a family won,” Roe said. “They dressed their kids up in some lederhosen.”

More than 40 vendors are also on site, selling jewelry, treats, clothing, woodwork and more. Roe mentioned looking for balloon twisting and face painting for the kids.

The Park City Polka Players provide festive Bavarian music throughout the event, followed by local headliners on the concert stage at 4 p.m.

Remaining SnowWiesn headliners:

Sept. 27: Lake Effect

Sept. 28: Davey + The Midnights

Oct. 4: The Alpines

Oct. 5: Tony Holiday

Oct. 11: Triggers + Slips

Oct. 12: Mobius Wave

Food options include knackwurst, brats, and other traditional foods, as well as sandwiches, pizza, waffles, and more. Families are welcome to bring blankets to picnic.

SnowWiesn runs Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. through Oct. 12.

Roe said parking is free, available, and easy to navigate. Tickets are $10, but they are only $5 when purchased online at least one day in advance. Children 4 and under get in free. Purchase tickets here.

Roe describes the overall vibe as “light and fun.” So, whether you’re enjoying the brews or skipping the beer tent altogether, you’ll find plenty to do in a chilled-out, relaxing environment.

Snowbasin is located at 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville.

Read more stories like this and all of our Community coverage.