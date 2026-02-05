Restaurants, events and activities that have caught our eye this Valentine's Day in Utah. Photo via Adobe Stock.

Skip the chocolates this year and head downtown to beloved restaurants, many of which are offering special Valentine’s Day lineups. Just make sure to snag a reservation, as everyone is taking their love out on the town this year—you’ll be glad you thought ahead. Here’s what’s got our eye, with special recommendations marked by a pink heart.

Luxurious Multi-Course Dining Experiences

Tiramisu, truffle, and raspberry serve as decadent attractions at Bambara this year. Immerse yourself in a multi-course evening saturated with wines and elevated pairings. Indulge in an apple-accompanied hamachi crudo, pan-seared halibut, caviar, and macarons—or anything else from across their exclusive menu. $95 per person.

Valter’s Osteria

Romance in the heart of the city just isn’t complete without lemon gelato from Valter’s, topped with flaky salt and fresh local honey. I’m getting ahead of myself—favorite instalate and entree dishes include prosciutto-wrapped cantaloupe drizzled in honey and lemon angel hair pasta.

This seasonally-stocked Italian offering is anything but humble. A full Valentine’s tasting menu will be available for the holiday with optional wine pairings. Taste the vineyards of Tuscany and relax with your sweetheart. $145 per person (optional wine pairing +$75).

Log Haven💗

Experience Three Nights of Romance at Log Haven this year for live music with a natural view to stun city-dwellers and visitors alike. Log Haven promises an exclusive special offering of holiday indulgences Feb. 13-15. Prices start at $80.

Tucked away in the red rock walls of St. George, this sprawling Resort is hosting incredible Valentine’s Day activities. Indulge in a decadent evening meal at Basalt for a special pre-fixe menu featuring fresh ingredients. Enjoy steak and exclusive desserts in the night air. $115 per person.

Franck’s💗

Vanilla gelato topped with caviar? Say no more. Franck’s offers a five-course tasting menu for the holiday, from Feb. 13-15. A fusion of sweet holiday flavors and savory classic plates, their thoughtful culinary creations are sure to impress your Valentine. $165 per person.

Pago💗

Pago offers a special menu this year. With tasting options including griddled pumpkin bread, candied hazelnuts and a variety of familiar and exotic proteins, they’ve thought ahead with an offering of plates to share. $120-$175 per person.

Sundance Mountain Resort 💗

With a special menu for each of their restaurants this year, Sundance Mountain Resort has a romantic offering for any couple. At the cozy Foundry Grill, guests can expect a customized pasta experience with an enormous range of options, such as …. Standout desserts include chocolate strawberry tarts, chocolate mousse, ganache, and chocolate-dipped strawberries. Over at the elegant Tree Room, expect a three-course tasting meal featuring risotto and Wagyu in incredible house-made sauces—with trifle for a treat. $115 per guest.

Montage Deer Valley

Enjoy an elegant dinner at Apex. A curated menu, fine wines, and the romance of Deer Valley’s most breathtaking views await you—and they’re ready to sweep you off your feet! Yama Sushi also offers an intimate foray into the culinary art of sushi preparation.

Tuscany💗

A four-course prix fixe menu is slated for Valentine’s Day at Tuscany. Butter-poached sable, shrimp ceviche and European desserts beckon you to this gorgeous getaway of a restaurant. $140 per person.

Seasonal alpine flavors await at Goldener Hirsch, where an exclusive multi-course menu is complemented by scenic mountain views. This chef-curated lineup will stun your date, and so will your drive to it. $225 per person.

La Caille💗

Whisk your sweetheart off to the French countryside (without leaving the Wasatch Front) with a special evening at La Caille. On Feb. 13 and 14, this stunning chateau is cooking up oysters in pomegranate and rose, ratatouille, and even a chocolate salad. $165 per person. There’s more to love—indulge in a wine tasting. La Caille will host tastings on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. By reservation only!

Hearth and Hill Sugarhouse💗

Enjoy a multi-course menu featuring trout, hanger steak, and vanilla bean panna cotta at Hearth and Hill this Valentine’s Day. With an elevated-casual atmosphere, Hearth and Hill makes its Park City sister proud. Experience the open windows and city ambience of this new Sugarhouse location. $79.95 per person.

Laurel Bar & Brasserie💗

The Grand America’s newest addition, this French-inspired eatery will wow your date. Laurel represents a new wave of chic hotel dining with a difficult-to-beat urban backdrop and truly elegant dishes. This year, the Grand America offers an overnight Valentine’s Day experience. Stay at the Grand and indulge in a chef-curated prix-fixe dinner for two at Laurel. Seats are limited–act fast! Prices start at $45.

Finca💗

This restaurant offers fine Spanish cuisine with timeless flair. On Valentine’s Day, enjoy a tasting menu at their 15th & 15th Location. Priced at $95, a $35 wine pairing is also available.

Cozy Valentine’s Day Dining

The Little America Hotel💗

Throughout February, all three of The Little America’s dining concepts—Lucky H Bar, Lucky H Buffet, and The Coffee Shop—are preparing exclusive cocktails and mocktails for the holiday. The local-favorite Coffee Shop will offer a traditional three-course dinner with a contemporary twist Feb. 13-15. Enjoy filet mignon, salmon, and a beautiful dessert at this quaint restaurant in the heart of Salt Lake. $52 per person.

Grub Steak

Grilled lobster tail served with herb-roasted asparagus and other savory options are on the menu at Grub Steak this Valentine’s Day. Enjoy a western ambiance with a variety of soups and other cozy offerings in the canyon.

Sunday Brunch at Laurel Bar & Brasserie

Feel like staying in for a cozy holiday with someone special? Take February 14th for yourself—and show up to Sunday Brunch at Laurel (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.). This decadent experience offers a buffet-style luxury breakfast with Grand America favorites. $69 per person (children welcome at a discounted price).

20th Holeand Float Black Desert Resort 💗

20th Hole is featuring a curated menu paired with golf simulator experiences. Get competitive with your date, sip on handcrafted drinks, and relax at this twist on a romantic night. Enjoy live entertainment at FLO, where special goodies include champagne packages with sweets and exclusive Valentine’s cocktails.

This social stop is hosting a surprise prix fixe menu on Valentine’s Day. The open atmosphere and chattable rooms you’ll find here make for the perfect meld of fine foods and relaxed mood. Be sure to make a reservation so you don’t miss out. $68 per person.

Magleby’s💗

Join this beloved bakery for a prime rib buffet. On Feb. 14, both of their locations will offer cocktail shrimp, a seasonal catch and a house-made dessert buffet. $79-89 per person.

Small, Affordable Delights in Salt Lake

ROCTACO

They may not be putting on Valentine’s festivities, but this hole-in-the-wall (literally, it’s down an alleyway) boasts eats like you wouldn’t believe. Favorite tacos to sample include the G.O.A.T. and the Jimmi Churri.

Muertos Cantina💗

Sit down inside or out at this delicious Mexican eatery. Standouts include the strawberry horchata and churro desserts (we hear there’s a special twist for Valentine’s Day).

Desserts

Gourmandise💗

Order a stunning spread of Valentine’s pastries from Gourmandise. While this French cafè takes the real holiday off, they won’t let you go empty-handed—visit their site to get some goodies to pick up the day before. Banoffee loaf cake with brown butter icing, heart-shaped raspberry vol au vent, and specialty pink raspberry cakes are calling your name. Locations in SLC, Draper and American Fork.

Délice💗

Delice presents yearly offerings of Valentine’s goods that are hard to live without. Visit on the holiday to grab a sweet treat from this year’s exclusive lineup.

Valentine’s Day Events

Stay over with your sweetheart at one of three secluded cottages on the properties of this Salt Lake icon. Find reservations at this site. Don’t forget to swing by the Les Secrets bar for exclusive holiday libations, or get creative at their Wine and Paint Nights, hosted every Wednesday this month in the glass house. For [price] you get everything you need.

Deer Valley is cooking up some fantastic classes this Valentine’s Day. On Saturday, Feb. 7 at 3:30 p.m., join the Deer Valley Café to learn cake decorating techniques like frosting flowers and icing writing. Can’t make that one? On Sunday at 3:30 p.m., you can join the staff for a class on making carrot cake from scratch. Pick up a new skill and make something sweet for your sweetheart.

On Sunday, Feb. 8 at 3:30, join a Carrot Cake class at Deer Valley Café and learn the basics of baking from scratch. Culinary experts will share and reveal the secrets behind the resort’s famed carrot cake, a perfect treat for Valentine’s Day.

The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium

Kisses & Fishes 2026 is sure to impress. Wander through the azure halls of the aquarium and enjoy some bubbles of your own. For $72 each, you and your sweetheart can enjoy a delicious buffet and wander the aquarium from 6:30 to 10 p.m. General admission ($30) is also available but does not include food. Libations will be available for purchase at the event. Note that this event is 21+.

