Skip to main content

Eat Like an Italian Olympian at Veneto

Darby DoyleFebruary 2, 2026
Veneto Italian, Salt Lake City, Utah
Deer filet at Veneto. Photo by Darby Doyle.

There’s something truly special happening this winter at VENETO Ristorante Italiano. Inspired by the upcoming 2026 Milano-Cortina Olympic Winter Games, Verona-born chef/co-owner Marco Stevanoni has created a stunning winter tasting menu featuring the cuisine, ingredients and techniques of the Dolomites. The prix fixe seven- or four-course tour celebrates the culinary traditions of the Italian Alps—fun fact, Cortina also hosted the 1956 Winter Olympics—with modern execution and VENETO’s always-gracious hospitality at the forefront.

Stevanoni knows what he’s doing here, as he formerly skied at the World Cup/FIS level and grew up training and competing in the Italian Alps. With this tasting menu, he has dialed in VENETO’s already laser-sharp focus on northern Italian cuisine with precise attention to the delicacies of Cortina d’Ampezzo, an area known for judicious use of game meats and forest-foraged ingredients. To say he’s thrilled to present this very unique menu is an understatement. Stevanoni’s joy shines through in every presentation and pour, with wines he’s selected from their several-times-over Wine Spectator acclaimed cellar. 

The plates are evocative, beautifully executed, and above all, delicious. Stand-outs include delicate canederli (bread-and-speck dumplings), table-served with a pour-over of warm cheese sauce and a dusting of beet powder. A pasta course of house-made tagliolini is lightly dressed with a minimalist venison and winter truffle white ragù, and a main of seared deer filet took me right back to the Alps, edible candied pine cone and wild blackberry swoosh included. The decadent chocolate sacher cake is a spectacular finale, made even more memorable when matched with the “father of Amarone,” a Corte Martini Recioto della Valpolicella Classico. 

Keeping with the high level of execution that VENETO strives for at every table, please note that the restaurant requests that groups dining together order the same menu progression (the seven-course menu is $165 with optional wine pairing at $135; four-course tasting is $135 with $75 wine pairing). Of course, if you opt out of the winter tasting selections, VENETO’s regular menu is full of delightful options, and it’s a must to save room for the best tiramisu in town. But for the price, this is a remarkable prix fixe experience, especially since VENETO’s hospitality model reflects the Italian sensibility that gratuity is included. 

It’s a gracious reminder that food can be transportative, and in this case, more of an art form than a matter of mere consumption. And just like winter, something to be savored while it lasts. 

If you go: 

VENETO Ristorante Italiano
370 E. 900 South
venetoslc.com

More from Darby Doyle: Eight Utah Restaurants Are Semifinalists for the 2026 James Beard Awards

See more stories like this and all of our Food and Drink coverage. And while you’re here, why not subscribe and get six annual issues of Salt Lake magazine’s curated guide to the best life in Utah?

Darby Doyle

Darby Doyle

Darby Doyle is a food, beverage, and outdoor writer who covers the culinary and natural wonders of the American West. She is also in possession of an overflowing pantry primarily devoted to whiskey.

You May Also Like

Engine Room Pub, Salt Lake dining and drinks Eat & Drink February’s Can’t-Miss Dining & Drinks in Salt Lake
February 2, 2026

February’s Can’t-Miss Dining & Drinks in Salt Lake

Darby Doyle
SHOT 3/16/16 3:20:31 PM - Park City is a city in Summit County, Utah, United States. It is considered to be part of the Wasatch Back. The city is 32 miles southeast of downtown Salt Lake City. The city has two major ski resorts: Deer Valley Resort and Park City Mountain Resort. The city has many retailers, clubs, bars, and restaurants, and has nearby reservoirs, hot springs, forests, and hiking and biking trails. Includes images of historical homes in the area, Main Street and High West Distillery. Eat & Drink Salt Lake Magazine’s Favorite On-the-Hill Tipples
January 27, 2026

Salt Lake Magazine’s Favorite On-the-Hill Tipples

Salt Lake Magazine
Business People Dinner Meeting Restaurant Concept. Businessmans Having Meeting In Indoor Restaurant. Group Business People Geting Order in Restaurant. Corporate, Collaboration Concept. Teamwork. Eat & Drink Eight Utah Restaurants Are Semifinalists for the 2026 James Beard Awards
January 21, 2026

Eight Utah Restaurants Are Semifinalists for the 2026 James Beard Awards

Darby Doyle