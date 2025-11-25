More Than 150 Utahns Rally for Family Affordability Push

Photo courtesy The Policy Project.

In just a few short years, The Policy Project has become one of Utah’s most effective engines for mobilizing new advocates and making change, with notable wins from menstrual equity legislation to expanded support for families.

Founded by community advocate Emily Bell McCormick, its welcoming, accessible approach draws people who say they’ve never engaged in politics before (busy young moms or teenage boys) by showing them how simple—and impactful—advocacy can be.

A strategy of digestible information and easy on-ramps to participation via social media, unmistakable visual identity and an avoidance of partisan tones has made it inviting for people unused to the political scene.

Recently, a Capitol rally underscored their momentum. More than 150 Utahns gathered in support of the group’s 2026 family affordability initiative, rolling out a slate of bills aimed at easing financial pressure on parents, expanding access to affordable child care, and strengthening support for new moms.

“The statistics and the stories are telling us something: it’s getting harder to raise a family in Utah,” says McCormick. “But we can do something about it. We can change the trajectory. We can do better for our families. We can do better for our state.”

Over 40 volunteers met directly with lawmakers to press for family-friendly policies—an effort hard to miss amid the sea of green, the signature color of this year’s initiative. For a still-young organization, the message is clear: The Policy Project brings people in, and change follows.

See more stories like this and all of our City Watch coverage. And while you’re here, why not subscribe and get six annual issues of Salt Lake magazine’s curated guide to the best of life in Utah?