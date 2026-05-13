Global Summit Brings Leaders to Salt Lake

Geopolitical analyst Peter Zeihan at the Crossroads of the World International Trade Summit on May 6, 2026.

Robert Lighthizer, Mary Ng, Jesus Seade, Ian Bremmer, Peter Zeihan, Reed Hastings and other notables keep it real with Utah business leaders

Former Utah Sen. Mitt Romney set the tone for this year’s Crossroads of the World summit by introducing geopolitical analyst Ian Bremmer, who immediately warned the crowd they weren’t in for a feel-good forecast.

“You have me kicking off this conference and talking about the geopolitical environment because, apparently, you don’t want to start on a high note,” Bremmer joked at the annual summit hosted by World Trade Center Utah and Zions Bank. “And I apologize for that in advance, but what Mitt will tell you is that’s not going to stop me from telling you what I think is going on.”

The audience—a who’s who of executives, bankers, investors, diplomats, economists and trade officials—got an unfiltered assessment of a world economy increasingly shaped by instability, shifting alliances and rising geopolitical tension.

Bremmer pointed to growing American frustration with the costs of global leadership as a major force behind the populist backlash and uncertainty now driving world affairs. He also highlighted mounting pressure in the Middle East, where conflicts involving Iran and changing Gulf alliances are reshaping global energy and power dynamics in real time.

“The next major test,” he said, “will be U.S.-China relations, especially around Taiwan.” It’s a rivalry, he warned, neither side can afford to miscalculate.

Former U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer delivered an equally blunt assessment, arguing that the global trading system built after World War II no longer serves American interests.

“I would say that the system has failed America dramatically,” Lighthizer said, blaming decades of agreements such as NAFTA, the World Trade Organization era and China’s emergence as a manufacturing powerhouse for hollowing out U.S. industrial strength.

According to Lighthizer, the real battle isn’t simply over tariffs, but over the broader policies countries use to compete — including subsidies, regulations and currency controls.

“We ultimately need a new system, an international system where liberal democracies come together with a commitment to balanced trade,” he said, advocating for lower tariffs among U.S. allies and steeper ones on countries outside that bloc, particularly China.

Artificial intelligence surfaced repeatedly throughout the summit, with author and podcaster Jeremy Utley and other speakers exploring both the promise and pitfalls of rapidly evolving AI technology.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox struck a more optimistic tone while discussing Utah’s growing role in the global economy. But many of the conference’s conversations — including panels on North American trade alliances, future energy competition and looming shortages tied to AI-driven semiconductor demand — carried a sense of urgency.

Geopolitical analyst Peter Zeihan warned attendees about the strain AI infrastructure could place on global energy supplies and semiconductor production in the years ahead.

Meanwhile, Reed Hastings, co-founder of Netflix and Powder Mountain CEO, focused on leadership and workplace culture in an AI-driven future.

Hastings argued that high-performing companies should operate more like professional sports teams, where roles evolve constantly and employees who aren’t a good fit are let loose with generosity, rather than being dragged through lengthy improvement plans.

Despite widespread anxiety around automation, Hastings said he sees AI as a catalyst for opportunity rather than job loss.

“It will be a renaissance,” he said.

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