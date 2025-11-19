The Utah Scone: A Regional Comfort Classic

Photo by Kimmy Hammons.

As leaves begin to turn and crisp air creeps in, there’s a particular kind of hunger that stirs—not just for food, but for comfort. And in Utah, that comfort often comes in the form of a golden, fried puff of dough served warm with honey butter: the Utah scone.

A nostalgic—albeit controversial—regional classic, a “scone” here in the Beehive State would likely be called “fry bread” elsewhere. Fluffy, yeasted dough goes into the deep fryer and comes out piping hot and ready to be adorned with all varieties of sweet toppings, typically honey butter.

“The closest thing to a Utah scone I’ve found in my travels would be New Orleans beignets,” says Lydia Martinez, a food and travel writer for Salt Lake magazine. “But beignets are small and powdered to a point that they are impossible to eat without ending up a snowy, sticky mess.”

The Utah Scone, rather, is a bit lighter: fried to golden brown, with curling edges ready to catch drips of your favorite sauce.

Top it Off

Ways to dress your scone:

Honey Butter

The classic butter-and-honey option pairs perfectly with a dusting of powdered sugar.

Hot Honey

Kick it up a notch with a drizzle of chile-infused honey for a sweet and spicy bite.

Jam or Jelly

Any flavor works well, but tried-and-true Bear Lake raspberry hits the spot every time.

Apple Butter

Swap powdered sugar for cinnamon on top of thick, rich apple butter for the ultimate fall treat.

Scone Stops

Penny Ann’s Cafe: Multiple locations.

Midvale Mining Cafe: 390 W. 7200 South, Midvale, 801-255-5511

Chubby’s Cafe: Multiple locations.

Sill’s Cafe: 335 E. Gentile St., Layton.

