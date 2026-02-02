Photo via Adobe Stock.

Hour Media, a nationally recognized leader in City Regional and Lifestyle Publishing, has acquired the assets of Salt Lake, Utah Bride & Groom, and Utah Style & Design magazines from the Boca Raton, Florida-based JES Media.

“We have long admired what Margaret Mary Shuff, her late husband, John, and her team have created with these excellent publications. We look forward to continuing their legacy of quality,” said Stefan Wanczyk, CEO of Hour Media.

“Salt Lake magazine has built a respected publication that has been part of the Utah publishing landscape for decades,” said John Balardo, President of Hour Media. “The addition of Salt Lake magazine strengthens our position in the Lifestyle publishing market.”

Hour Media will focus its considerable resources on enhancing client service, reader experience and product distribution in the marketplace.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunities ahead for Salt Lake magazine and the staff,” said Margaret Mary Shuff, former Publisher of Salt Lake, Utah Style & Design and Utah Bride & Groom magazines and President of JES Media. “While continuing the magazines’ mission to support the local community, the team will now have access to all the resources and experience of a larger publishing group. It’s gratifying to watch the magazines that my husband and I developed become part of the Hour Media family.”

“We’re excited to share our love of Utah with our new ownership,” says Salt Lake magazine’s Editor in-Chief Jeremy Pugh. “We’ve had a front-row seat to the tremendous growth and evolution of both the Wasatch Front and the entire Beehive State. For that, we want to thank our former publisher, Margaret Mary Shuff, and her late husband, John E. Shuff, for their 35-year commitment to this community and their dedication to creating a quality product. Their vision gives Hour Media a solid foundation to build upon.”

About Hour Media

Hour Media and its related entities are multi-media companies that publish and produce more than 150 magazines and custom titles, 40 consumer websites, and 70 shows and events throughout the United States.

Hour Media Group is the largest publisher of city and regional magazines in the country and publishes numerous magazines including the marquee titles Atlanta magazine, Cincinnati magazine, Florida Design, Vero Beach magazine, Grand Rapids magazine, Hour Detroit, Jupiter magazine, Indianapolis Monthly, Minnesota Monthly, Naples Illustrated, Palm Beach Illustrated, Tallahassee magazine, Emerald Coast magazine, and Stuart magazine. The company has 13 offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Indiana and Ohio, with more than 300 employees across the country.

Haven’t subscribed yet? You’re missing out. Head over to our subscribe page and get six copies a year of Salt Lake magazine.