Utah’s Top 10 Haunted Attractions

It’s the beginning of the season for trick-or-treating, horror movies and haunted houses. Halloween is the best time to cash in a sick day and explore the spooky corners of the city. We’ve compiled a list of the top haunts in town that are sure to fill your Halloween fix.

Take a walk on the dark side of Utah’s Haunted Forest

Are you afraid of the dark? The Haunted Forest is an annual fright in American Fork. Known for its creeps and crawlies, guests are screaming for the chance to take a walk through this ghost-riddled forest. Take a few steps and you might discover something wicked.

General Admission: $20-$35

6000 West 6400 North American Fork

801-367-2300

Made up of six buildings and two underground tunnels, Fear Factory is one of Salt Lake’s largest haunted attractions. Photo courtesy of Fear Factory.

Stir some frightful memories at Fear Factory

On the west side of I-80 is an abandoned factory teeming with ghosts and ghouls. Now known as an award-winning haunted house, Fear Factory is back for another year of scary good Halloween entertainment. This haunted attraction offers several levels of spooks, including a VIP “Touch of Fear” experience.

General Admission: $30

666 W 800 S, SLC

801-692-3327

Hidden Lake will haunt your dreams

Tucked away in Bountiful, Hidden Lake is a decaying mansion full of mystery. The walls have never truly been emptied, having been haunted for many years. Although this year brings a new set of haunts as a carnival makes its way past its halls. The countdown begins, are you ready to enjoy the show?

General Admission: one non-perishable food item

277 Hidden Lake Dr., Bountiful

hiddenlakehaunts.com

Lagoon Park Frightmares has something for the whole family

For the finale of its season, Lagoon’s annual Frightmares is open to all ages of ghouls. Try to keep your cool as zombies, chainsaws and masked frights terrorize the park grounds.

General Admission: $109.95 or Season Pass

Lagoon Drive, Farmington

801- 451-8000

You’ll lose more than your mind at Insanity Point Cornmaze

Feeling crazy? Or is it just Insanity Point? Lose your mind at Utah County Cornbelly’s Insanity Point Cornmaze. This attraction is one of many at Cornbelly’s. Go for a haybale ride, eat caramel apples or pick a pumpkin at the U-pick patch. But don’t miss out on the haunts at Insanity Point.

General Admission: $37.99

North Thanksgiving Way, Lehi

801-794-FARM

Live your Ghostbusters fantasies with Salt Lake Ghost Tours

There’s something weird in the neighborhood and we’re calling you to check it out. Salt Lake Ghost Tours takes you around to Salt Lake’s most haunted. Beware, what you see may not be just a shadow.

General Admission: $17-$26

Tours start at 239 S Main St, SLC

385-351-5525

Opened in 1990, Nightmare on 13th is one of Utah’s longest-running haunted houses. Photo courtesy of Nightmare on 13th.

Nightmare on 13th brings a chill to your spine

Spotlights in the night sky can only mean one thing—The fiends at Nightmare on 13th are back, and they’re waiting for you. Bring an arm or two to hang on to and keep your eyes peeled for spooks around the block.

General Admission: $27.95-$36.95

300 W 1300 S, SLC

801-467-8100

Attempt to crack the code at Mystery Escape Room

Exercise your brain with a horror-themed puzzle or two and get caught in a frightful evening at Mystery Escape Room. A challenge for all, put your minds together before it’s too late.

General Admission: $29.95

130 South Rio Grande Street, SLC

385-322-2583

Don’t look behind you at Night Stalkers Haunted Trail

Is somebody following you? Look over your shoulder, check left and right. You still won’t find them. Utah’s infamous haunted corn maze will send chills down your spine as you make your way past each corner.

General Admission: $30

8802 South 4000 West, West Jordan

nightstalkershaunt.com

Waivers are mandatory at Asylum 49

Check yourself in and wander the halls of Asylum 49. Each step is met by a whisper of the shadows who once roamed the place. Be a part of the experience or get voluntarily admitted to the asylum of frights. If you dare.

General Admission: $30

140 East 200 South Tooele

385-313-0698

Interested in some real-life ghost stories? Step inside Utah's haunted ballrooms