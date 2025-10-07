Urban Hill’s Jessica Johns Meets the Table with a Friendly Face and Professional Prestige

Urban Hill Restaurant Manager, Jessica Johns, serving guests. Photo by Adam Finkle

Urban Hill has received multiple accolades, from local best-of awards to James Beard nominations. They deserve every award for their culinary prowess. But delivering the great food is stunning service and hospitality. Behind the front-of-house team at Urban Hill is Jessica Johns, the General Manager.

My first visit to Urban Hill was the moment I felt like hospitality was back. In late 2022, the industry was decimated and everyone was just trying to get by post-COVID. Urban Hill burst onto the scene and delivered a thoughtful and carefully executed experience from start to finish.

Jessica Johns, owner of Urban Hill. Photo by Adam Finkle

I snuck in a day or two after they opened. No one knew I was coming. I was incognito. I remember sitting at the table and watching a diner from across the way get up to go to the powder room. A server walked by and even though the table was not in their section, they picked up the discarded napkin, folded it carefully and placed it on the table. It was a thoughtful touch that no one else noticed.

Another time, I was in for dinner and my server accidentally bumped a glass while setting down a plate. Water went everywhere in a total accident. We’ve all been there. But the bar manager, two additional servers and a cook from the open kitchen converged within seconds to help him whisk away the mess, blot water and generally make the spill disappear. it was masterfully done and a true team effort.

Johns’ touch of a homey industry

Jessica has a background in restaurant management. She got her start in the industry working as a host at a Mexican restaurant in Ogden. With the help of a great mentor, she worked her way up; a natural progression of roles at various Ogden and Salt Lake City establishments before landing at Urban Hill. “I found a way to combine my skills and passions while creating spaces where relationships are made and built,” she says, speaking of restaurant hospitality. However, Jessica and the entire team at Urban Hill tend to look beyond good service and great food. Hospitality is about creating connections and shared experiences. “Every relationship, every business transaction, every first date, every special moment usually happens over breaking bread,” she shares.

Incidentally, Jessica and I shared an event planning class in college years ago. Her precision and attention to detail were on display even then.

Jessica spoke passionately about the sociology, psychology and history of how cultures, relationships and connections are brought to life through food. She also thinks a lot about the fact that everyone has to eat, but where you choose to eat is also a privilege that a restaurant has to earn.

The apparent differentiator sets Urban Hill’s quality of service apart is the team-oriented culture. From pre-shift meetings, biannual town halls, cross-training initiatives and a culture of going the extra mile for guests, the team is at the center of everything. “The biggest compliment we receive is when guests tell us, ‘Wow, it seems like your team really loves each other and has each other’s backs.’ It’s like a choreographed dance.”

Hosts and Jessica Johns greet guests at front of house of Urban Hill. Photo by Adam Finkle

The teamwork makes the experience

The team also came up with some fantastic ideas that have been implemented. It’s not all top-down; everyone has a voice. One team member came up with the idea of taking Polaroid photos of guests on special occasions. Another time, a couple was celebrating their 20th anniversary. The father of the wife called ahead to take care of a bottle of wine for them. The team was able to conspire and track down their wedding song. Over dessert, the couple was led to one of the private rooms where their wedding song was playing over the speakers in a recreation of their wedding day. “We want to make people feel special and if we can strategize it and systematize it, even better,” she adds. “We want to make sure guests feel special and that the team feels supported. If those two things happen, everything else follows.”

At the end of each day, “We want to enrich our community and strengthen bonds all through the simple act of sharing food and drink.”

Kudos to the front-of-house team at Urban Hill. They are the ones who make the food stand out by standing up and delivering—literally.

