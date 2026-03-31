Treefort Music Fest: Sunday Recap

Father John Misty was the headlining act at the Main Stage. He began with a seven-minute funk jam, and then he announced, “I’m only going to play depressing ballads from here on out.” This was a lie. Photo by Natalie Simpson | Beehive Photo

Sunday was the final day of Treefort Music Fest. Aaron Golay & The Original Sin played their country twinged rock for a chill crowd at the Main Stage. Around the corner at The Hideout, Wend played a set including a small string section, a flutist, and a guy breathing into a synthesizer to recreate the sound of blowing wind.

Further downtown other non-musical attractions awaited festival goers. The Freak Alley Gallery is an alleyway full of fantastic murals in myriad styles ranging from western landscapes to portraits of famous African Americans made of mirrors. The festival collaborated with artists to create an AR virtual scavenger hunt that animated a select few murals.

Shrine Social Club hosted Case Oats who gave a lively performance with plenty of insightful banter between each song. The audience gathered close to listen to Casey Walker’s clear and poignant lyrical style. After the set finished, many folks went out to the taco food truck parked outside the venue.

Father John Misty was the headlining act at the Main Stage. He began with a seven-minute funk jam, and then he announced, “I’m only going to play depressing ballads from here on out.” This was a lie. Meg Elsier was never afraid to scream her lyrics during her set in Shrine Social Club’s ballroom. In the middle of her set, Meg slowed down the songs and danced around the stage on her tiptoes as the guitarist soloed.

The night closed with Boise’s own Built To Spill. The drummer slammed her sticks wildly while Doug Martsch largely stood still. Each song they played would eventually transmogrify into a five-minute, heavily effected guitar solo. After requesting a few more minutes to the back end of their set, they played a rambunctious rendition of “Carry The Zero.”

Gallery by Natalie Simpson | Beehive Photo

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