Treefort Music Fest: Saturday Recap

Geese performing at Boise's Treefort Music Fest on Saturday. Photo by Natalie Simpson | Beehive Photo

Saturday was the fourth and penultimate day of Treefort Music Fest. Moon Owl’s Mages came onto the Main Stage late and performed a four-song set. The festival organizers have been strict with set times. Tyler Ballgame came out exactly on time and performed powerful vocals accompanied by a jaunty piano player. During his set, a scruffy white dog was lifted above the crowd, presumably so he could see his favorite singer.

The Bandshell was hosting the Rock Band Land Showcase which invited youth bands from a San Francisco music training center to play for festival-goers. R.U.K.U.S and Thorn gave unique performances involving almost double the band members of main acts. The lead singer of Thorn would get the crowd jumping whenever he abandoned the microphone in front of him for an amplified red telephone.

John Craigie kept the audience swaying and occasionally laughing during his inspired folk set. Around the same time, a gigantic, blue dinosaur puppet carried its rider through Julia Davis Park. Surrounded by the painted depictions of Egypt that lined the walls of Shrine Social Club’s ballroom, Gladie gave a heart-pumping set of indie rock. The bassist jumped around and swung his long dreadlocks in exaggerated circles while the rest of the band stayed planted and locked in to the music.

Back at the Main Stage, Mother Mother played all their hits to a crowd that didn’t hesitate to sing along. During two of their most popular songs, they decided to take a detour into Nirvana and Pixies covers before returning to the recognizable hooks many songs later. The attire of the crowd in the park made one thing clear: the people want to see Geese. Cameron Winter, Geese’s lead singer, entered the stage with a hood and sunglasses on. After a chill opening rendition of “Husbands” the pit became a game of life and death. Crowd surfers spun and waves of unknown origin pushed the sweaty bodies in the audience in every direction. All corners of the venue joined in to sing along to the indelible melodies of “Au Pays Du Cocaine” and “Trinidad”. After they left the stage hundreds chanted “one more song” until one of the techs threw the setlist off-stage.

Gallery by Natalie Simpson | Beehive Photo



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