Three Tiny Art Exhibits You Should Visit This Week in Utah

Loren Duzzet's doll-sized portrait booth pops up at boutique across the city, inviting curious passersby to insert paper tokens ($10) and sit patiently while the artist quickly sketches their likeness. Photo by Kate Degering.

You could walk right past them if you weren’t paying attention. Tucked between buildings, tiny art galleries are scattered across Utah. The exhibits may be small, but each creator hopes to make a big impact on the community. Pull out your magnifying glass and take a closer look at these tiny art exhibitions.

Community Caring Consortium

Tiny art is making its way to Bountiful. Heidi Bateman, creator of the Community Caring Consortium, shares tiny art, a trinket trade, games and more.

“There are some little shelves, made of old Scrabble tiles, that you can pop your art on. You can grab some other art if it inspires you,” she said. “Every time you come, it’s probably going to be different because people are coming and leaving things.”

Her art installation, located on 2050 S. between Davis Blvd and 400 E, will be hard to miss on the sidewalk with its bright, colorful boxes. Attendees are encouraged to add their own miniature art and leave with something new.

Bateman notes she hopes the consortium gives people a sense of belonging and togetherness.

“I can actually build community and hopefully build goodwill and help people build that humanity,” Bateman said. “But the place I can make the most impact is right outside my door.”

Free Little Art Gallery

For Mike Christoff, creator of the Free Little Art Gallery, art has been a part of his life since kindergarten. Inspired by the Little Free Library concept, his little gallery lets patrons take, add, and share the miniature art items. Originally outside 1833 Craft in Salt Lake City, the tiny gallery features local artists monthly with an opening ceremony. It locks during opening weekend and reopens the following week for visitors to take or contribute to the gallery, he said.

“I wanted to build a community around art, and it’s little kid art, and it’s adult art,” Christoff said. “Art doesn’t have to be Picasso or Monet, but art is an expression of who they are, and it represents where they are and sharing those stories.”

Due to water damage, Christoff hopes to have the little gallery up and running again this spring. Announcement of the reopening and the new location will be shared on the Free Little Art Gallery’s Instagram.

The Tiny Art Show

Located between two storefronts lies the Tiny Art Show, at 35 N. University Ave in Provo. The exhibit invites attendees to observe original artworks in miniature form.

If attendees want to get a glimpse inside the gallery and the gift shop on the second floor, it is unlocked every Saturday, from 2-5 p.m. Guests are able to book a private tour for $20 by emailing tinyartshowproject@gmail.com.

New exhibitions are held monthly, with the next showcase featuring Moonlit Revelry, by Nuria Figueiredo. The exhibition is open to the public until April 25. Announcements and updates can be found on the Tiny Art Show Instagram.

Tiny Portraits

Loren Mendoza, aka Loren Duzzet, is a Filipina artist based in Utah that specializes in hand-drawn miniature portraits. Her doll-sized portrait booth pops up at boutique across the city, inviting curious passersby to insert paper tokens ($10) and sit patiently while the artist quickly sketches their likeness. The portraits are packaged in a magnet-friendly gold frame, or come in sets of three to emulate a classic retro photo strip.

Find Tiny Portraits’ full pop-up schedule on Instagram @lorenduzzy

Where to Find Tiny Art Exhibitions in Utah

Community Caring Consortium : 2050 South between Davis Blvd. and 400 E, Bountiful

: 2050 South between Davis Blvd. and 400 E, Bountiful Free Little Art Gallery: Originally outside 1833 Craft, Salt Lake City, new location spring 2026

Originally outside 1833 Craft, Salt Lake City, new location spring 2026 The Tiny Art Show: 35 N. University Ave, Provo (second-floor gallery & gift shop)

35 N. University Ave, Provo (second-floor gallery & gift shop) Tiny Portraits: Various locations, most commonly Momu and Mochi Kids

This article was written by University of Utah student journalist Kate Degering as the Spring 2026 Voices of Utah capstone class. It is published by non-profit Amplify Utah to elevate perspectives in local media through emerging journalism.