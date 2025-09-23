Three Local Bands Thrill Provo Audience at the Velour Live Music Gallery

Three local bands performed at Provo’s Velour Live Music Gallery on Friday, Sept. 19, including Paul Jacobson & The Madison Arm, The Last Wild Buffalo, and Seaslak. Photos by Natalie Simpson.

Three local bands played at Provo’s Velour Live Music Gallery last Friday (9/19/2025), including (in order) Paul Jacobson & The Madison Arm, The Last White Buffalo, and Seaslak. each providing innumerable reasons for those gathered to count themselves lucky. The theme was more new than old, perhaps because I’d only seen one of the three ever play before.

Paul Jacobson was my only familiarity in the bunch, and he also opened the evening. Out of all the songs he played, only “You’re The Song” stood out as one I know I’ve heard before. It’s a beauty, that one, one that gets even better as it ages. If I were a betting man, I’d bet on a new full-length from Jacobson and his band in the near future. Call it a hunch. The where and the when are mysteries, but rest assured: there are new songs to add to his pile of classics.

The Last Wild Buffalo was the first “buffalo” band I saw within 48 hours last weekend, and it was hard not to take to the incredible energy they brought to the stage almost immediately. A banjo, a standup bass, a guitar, a fiddle and a female vocalist who can SANG. They’ve honed their talent and it shows. It’s no surprise they performed 114 shows in 2024 alone. Watch for their sophomore album to drop in October, then go see them play just as soon as you can.

Seaslak (and totally not Sleestak, by the way) was the newest of the lot for these eyes and ears. They closed out the night and the crowd took to them right away, clapping and singing along as best they could. Is it Americana? Is it power pop? Is it both swirled gloriously together? Decide for yourself: look up their song “The Funeral” and may it lead to your listening to far, far more by the Salt Lake City five piece.

Photo gallery by Natalie Simpson. Instagram: @beehivephotovideo

