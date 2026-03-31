Three Easter Weekend Events for the Family

Temperatures are suddenly near the 80s, and you’re sweating under that knit hat you purchased a few weeks ago. Yep, spring is here. And one of the first family traditions of the season is upon us: the Easter celebration.

While many venues host events the weekend before the holiday, there are still plenty of ways to get in on the fun Easter weekend. If you don’t have plans yet, check with local parks, churches, and recreation centers, and/or ask neighbors and co-workers if they’re planning on one.

Or take a look at our three picks for Easter weekend here.

Living Planet Aquarium Eggstravaganza

Saturday, April 4, Draper

Along with a bunny meet-and-greet, face painting and more fun, the aquarium’s website says egg dashes for different age groups will be held every hour with the first at 11 a.m. and last at 5 p.m. The aquarium says all activities are included with admission, and bags for eggs will be provided.

More information and dash rules

Eggbert’s Big Bunny Bash at Station Park

Saturday, April 4, Farmington

Take a break from shopping for a party with Eggbert and his friends at Station Park’s Fountain Square. Station Park’s website promises meet-and-greets with their resident bunny, Eggbert; bubble artists; face painting; games; a dance party (3–4 p.m.); crafts; a scavenger hunt; and prizes.

More information

Cottonwood Heights Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 4

A free hunt starts at 10 a.m. for ages 12 and under at Butler Park, according to the city’s website. In addition, Cottonwood Heights promises food, free balloon art, and a chance to meet the Easter Bunny. There’s no need to register in advance, the website says, but make sure to bring your own baskets.

More information and age groups

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