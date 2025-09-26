This Winter, Go Beyond the Beanie

Tatton Baird knows about real hats. They make their lids the same way they would have been made a century or more ago—sometimes on the same machinery. Photo courtesy of Tatton Baird.

Cold weather has arrived and you need to cover your head. But, you fear the beanie is played out and the baseball cap makes you look like a frat bro. What’s a distinguished gentleman to do? When the time comes to keep the snow and rain off your bald spot, you’ve reached a new stage in life. It’s time to buy a real hat. But which one?

Tatton Baird knows about real hats. They make their lids the same way they would have been made a century or more ago—sometimes on the same machinery. From straw or felt, they make hats for customers whom they personally measure, usually in their shop in Springville, because a proper hat needs to be fit to purpose. Through their consultation process, they’ll learn your lifestyle and ensure your custom hat is putting in the right kind of work. Whether you’re a country romper or a city slicker, for winter, the Tatton Baird hatters suggest three classic styles.

Country Gentleman Country Gentleman This no-nonsense workhorse hat has a relatively modest 2.75” brim and a clean profile. Finished with a classic leather band, it’s a modest and handsome headpiece that’s versatile for town or country.

Cattleman’s Crease A classic cowboy hat with a large 4.25” brim isn’t a style you can pull off everywhere, but here in the West, it’s an expression of our history and can be dressed up nicely for a dinner out.

Modern Fedora The city classic, with an elongated teardrop shape and a respectable 3.25” brim. This is a hat you can wear anywhere, especially to the office.

Want to Make a Bold Statement?

Try stepping out in a local classic, the Utah Dish. A tall hat with a telescopic crown and a wide 4.25” brim edged with a distinctive kettle curl, the Utah Dish is what your great-great grandpa might have worn to squire one of his wives to a dance hall in the 1880s.

The Three Lives of a Well-made Hat

Tatton Baird founder Chandler Baird Scott puts it this way: A real hat should last decades. When you invest in a proper hat, it has three distinct lives. First, it’s a going-out-to-dinner hat. Then, maybe after a first reshaping, it becomes a work hat. Finally, after several reshapings and the wear and tear of life, it’s your barn hat, too disreputable to wear out in public but still a proper tool for use.

