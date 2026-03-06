This Season’s Best Aprés-Ski Events 

Photo courtesy Montage Deer Valley.

Despite this year’s terrible snowpack, the vibes are good across Utah ski areas. Now that spring skiing has arrived, aprés-ski is a reason to cut your day short in favor of sipping champagne and sunbathing on lodge patios. Here are some of the best aprés-ski events we’ve attended (so far) this season.

The Igloo at Alta’s Snowpine Lodge

There’s nothing quite like ending a long day on Little Cottonwood Canyon’s slopes with an Alta Bomb—Pabst Blue Ribbon paired and a shot of espresso—at the Goldminer’s Daughter Lodge. But the Igloo at Snowpine Lodge makes a strong case for second place. Set inside a striking geodesic dome that keeps guests warm and offers mountain views, The Igloo welcomes skiers every Friday through Sunday with hearty après favorites like Bavarian pretzels, chili and sandwiches. Its drink menu highlights Utah-made spirits and wines as well, featuring High West bourbon, Old Town Cellars rosé and Dented Brick vodka and gin. Stop in for a bite and stay for the party, which also includes a live DJ beginning at 3 p.m.

When you go: 10420 Little Cottonwood Rd, Alta

The Yeti Bar & Lounge

Newly opened at the base of Little Cottonwood Canyon, The Yeti Bar & Lounge brings flavors of the Himalayas to Utah’s aprés-ski scene through warm curries, delicious dumplings and mouth-watering cocktails. After a long day on the slopes, there’s nothing better than sipping on a refreshing Alpenglow—Waterpocket gin, cranberry shrub, genepy, lime prosecco—and reminiscing about that awesome run you took with your ski crew.

When you go: 7333 Canyon Centre Pkwy, Cottonwood Heights

Snowspell at Grand Hyatt Deer Valley

Deer Valley’s new terrain expansion opened earlier this season, bringing plenty of new terrain to explore, plus a brand new hotel complete with even more aprés-ski fun. Snowspell ran from 2-6 p.m. during February, bringing delicious cocktails, elevated bites (think strawberry ice cream topped with caviar) and live DJs to a glass structure on the hotel’s patio, which overlooks Jordanelle Reservoir. To bring this experience to life, the resort partnered with Piper-Heidsieck, and champagne sabering rituals were plentiful.

Although the event has wrapped up, we sure hope they bring it back in the future.

Clicquot in the Snow at Montage Deer Valley

The three cardinal rules of a legendary aprés lounge are these: Champagne, oysters and house music. The Veuve Clicquot champagne yurt at Deer Valley is back this year with new digs, brightening mid-mountain with its sunny yellow branding and daily live DJ sets. Tucked into the base of the Montage, the lounge offers a selection of Veuve-exclusive bubbles, curated spirits and an elevated small bites menu—get the goat cheese balls and freshly-flown oysters, dressed with a splash of Veuve, of course. With both indoor seating and a sizeable slope-side patio, there’s ample space to groove when the disc jockeys lineup an epic mix. And if you happen to spill a few drops of precious champers while frat flicking to a Disco Lines X One Direction mashup, more indulgence awaits just a bottle pop away.

When you go: 9100 Marsac Ave, Park City (located in Empire Village behind the Montage)

Photo courtesy Montage Deer Valley.

The Hog Wallow Pub

On any given day after 2 p.m., this cabin-style pub is filled with the clicks of ski boots and fervent recollections from shredders who finally found some powder off-piste. The offerings stick with the classics: boilermakers, nachos and handhelds. It’s the laidback vibe and magical tiered patio that keep ski bums and park rats coming back all season long. The bar also features local bands and touring acts throughout the year; check their site for the most updated schedule.

When you go: 3200 E Big Cottonwood Canyon Rd., Cottonwood Heights

The Sticky Wicket at Deer Valley

When you’re craving a shot ski and table keg (yep, you read that right), Sticky Wicket is the place to be. Above the Silver Lake Lodge in Deer Valley’s mid-mountain village, this nostalgic bar is outfitted with 80’s ski memorabilia, vintage ski posters and even a retro tv streaming live lift footage. Though the decor honors decades long past, the Wicket’s fare is anchored firmly in the now with poke towers, fig and prosciutto salad, pork banh mi and pistachio mousse.

When you go: 7600 Royal Street, Park City

Alpine Distilling

After skiing Park City Mountain or Deer Valley, head onto Main Street to enjoy the only locally-made gin with a royal stamp of approval—really, Alpine’s Elevated Gin was served at Queen Elizabeth’s jubilee before her passing. The moody, feminine bar is lined wall-to-wall with deep-seated loungers, and there’s an entire library of games to choose from while enjoying a craft cocktail and a slice of handmade pie. If you don’t feel like donning your tight ski boots all afternoon, Alpine even loans out zany slippers fashioned like dinosaur paws or fuzzy forest critters.

When you go: 364 Main St., Park City

The Owl Bar at Sundance Mountain Resort. Photo by Adam Clark.

The Owl Bar

Sundance’s western tavern is singlehandedly upholding the standards of aprés in Utah Valley. Outfitted with an antique bartop once frequented by members of the famed Wild Bunch, The Owl Bar pays homage to Utah’s wild west past in both name and atmosphere. Order the dirty fries, piled high with truffle aioli, everything seasoning, scallions and a sous vide egg, and settle in for live local acts every Thursday through Saturday. The liquid offerings are equally enticing, with cocktails like the Poison Ivy (Sugar House vodka, Holystone absinthe, ginger liquor, basil, lime) that make you forget you’re a stone’s throw from cougar territory—Go Utes.

When you go: 8841 N Alpine Loop Rd., Sundance

Get the latest on Salt Lake nightlife, and find all our Food and Drink coverage. And while you’re here, subscribe and get six issues of Salt Lake magazine, your curated guide to the best of life in Utah.