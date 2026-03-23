The Ogden gem offers seven different burgers, like the habanero-laden Firecracker, or the Bourbon BBQ piled high with onion rings. Photo by Adam Finkle.

David Neal once promised a friend that if they visited The Oaks in Ogden Canyon, they wouldn’t want to leave. After stopping at the historic restaurant amid the crisp air, towering alpine mountains and rushing Ogden River, David can proudly report he was right.

“It’s just a tranquil, wonderful spot,” said David, who is the latest owner of The Oaks, a classic canyon restaurant, with his wife, Cora.

The Neals bought the business in early 2025 and opened in November. This spring, they’re hoping you’ll stop by to enjoy a burger on the remodelled patio as you listen to the river flow by.

David Neal, owner of The Oaks. Photo by Adam Finkle.

Along with its stunning natural setting, the Neals are well-aware of the restaurant’s historical weight.

Customers often remind them of favorite past menu items, and one diner recently shared with David that he worked there 60 years ago.

“People just remember The Oaks, and it’s those memories that I think make the place so iconic,” David said.

The oldest restaurant in Weber County (second only to The Shooting Star Saloon in Huntsville), The Oaks opened at the turn of the 20th century as a summer resort with campgrounds and shaded picnic areas. In June 1903, The Ogden Standard Examiner ran a story about Ogden city officials visiting the honest eatery, calling it “beautiful, clean and neat a spot as can be found anywhere in the canyon,” and particularly applauding the establishment’s gingerale, lemonade and strict policy against serving those under the influence. Over the years, The Oaks became a summertime favorite known for its classic American fare and down-to-earth spirit. It was remodeled under new ownership in the ’80s. “They basically took it from a little shack that had takeout windows to a full-service restaurant,” David says.

The restaurant continued serving comfort food favorites until 2021, when the century-old business shuttered its doors for what most assumed would be for good. Four years later, the Neals jumped at the opportunity to open a new chapter for the legacy business.

Home-Style Cooking at The Oaks

The Neals got to work remodeling the restaurant’s spacious patio and reworking a menu to satisfy cravings for a hearty meal served with a side of nostalgia. One of David’s favorite items is The Oaks burger, which includes ham, bacon, Monterey and smoked cheddar cheese, caramelized onions and secret sauce. “It’s basically more burger than I could eat,” he laughs. The most daring burger (as in we dare you to try it) is The Firecracker, which features habanero and jalapeno cheese, fresh jalapenos, a spicy pickle and a spicy sauce.

The Oaks relies on local purveyors for burgers, coffee and shelled eggs. When they are in season, David said they hope to incorporate Brigham City peaches into menu items.

Along with The Oak’s diner-friendly fare, the building also houses a Farr’s ice cream shop in the front—a tradition dating back to the ’30s when the restaurant served up hot dogs and Farr’s ice cream cones to summer visitors. “Farr’s has an ice cream shop in downtown [Ogden], but they’re not open Sundays,” David said. “So, we get a lot more ice cream traffic on Sundays.”

A scoop of Rocky Road at The Oaks after a day playing in the sand and water at Pineview Reservoir should be a go-to for Utah families this year. Grab a burger, a scenic canyon view, and give yourself time to enjoy your meal. You may not want to leave.

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