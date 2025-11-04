As fall festivities come to a close and snow begins to cap the mountains, families are preparing for the big feast. Thanksgiving is the best time to celebrate each other and give our gratitude to those we hold close. It can also be a stressful time of year for families who may not have the means to celebrate. We’ve curated a list of options for families to go out and celebrate at high end restaurants and resorts as well as food resources to make this holiday season easy and accessible.

WASATCH FRONT

The Salt Republic

An upscale, downtown restaurant, The Salt Republic will be continuing its annual Thanksgiving dinner. On Thursday, Nov. 27, Salt Republic will be hosting a three-course family-style Thanksgiving dinner with reservations available between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. Menu highlights include dishes like Baked Brie, Roasted Turkey, Focaccia Herb Stuffing, Pumpkin cheesecake and much more. Prices range from $35 for children and $70 for adults. Children under four dine free. Looking for another option for take-out? No worries. The Salt Republic has Dinner To-Go reservations available on their website here.

Urban Hill

Urban Hill‘s Thanksgiving dinner is back for another year and invites you to enjoy a cozy community dinner. Chef Nick Zocco’s buffet menu will feature Thanksgiving feast favorites like roasted turkey, maple-glazed ham, prime rib roast, candied yams, butternut squash mac ‘n cheese and so much more. Prices range from $39 for children and $89 for adults. Children under four dine free. You can also pre-order Thanksgiving Dinner Packages for groups of four to eight, starting at $175. The full menu can be found at their website. You can also find more Thanksgiving festivities at their locations in Sugar House and Park City here.

Grand America Hotel

Pass the cooking responsibilities to the staff at the Grand America Hotel and join them for the annual Thanksgiving Buffet. They will be offering a full buffet of the classic main dishes, sides and desserts so guests can sit back and enjoy each other’s company. Reservations are required and prices range from $47.50 for children and $95 for adults. You can find more information here. And if you want to enjoy the Grand America classics within the comfort of your own home, the hotel is offering delicious feasts to-go this year on Nov. 26 and 27th!

Vessel Kitchen

This year, Vessel Kitchen will be continuing their annual Everything but the Bird Thanksgiving Package. It’s exactly how it sounds. Each package offers side dishes ranging from mashed potatoes, baked mac and cheese, cranberry sauce, brussels slaw, brioche dinner rolls and much more. They also offer a gluten free package. Take the stress out of your holiday cooking and customize your package at their website here.

Little America Hotel

The Little America Hotel is serving up three different Thanksgiving dining events. Utahns can choose from a Thanksgiving Buffet at Lucky H, A three-course Thanksgiving dinner at The Coffee Shop and the Grand Ballroom Thanksgiving Buffet. Each event begins at 11 a.m. Reservations are not accepted for Lucky H or The Coffee Shop but will be required for the Grand Ballroom. You can find out more about each dining experience at their website here.

WASATCH BACK AND BEYOND

Grand Hyatt Deer Valley

Grand Hyatt Deer Valley has a lineup of specialty events for the holiday season. Gearing up toward the winter season they’ll be hosting a s’mores social hour, mini pumpkin crafts and weekly movies on the lawn. To tie it all in, Remington Hall will be celebrating Thanksgiving with a Thanksgiving Day feast. Dining highlights include a carving station, crudo bar, brown sugar sweet potato casserole and other holiday classics.

Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Collection

The entire weekend is full of festivities at Goldener Hirsch. From Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, attendees can expect football and board games, cheese and chocolate tastings, live music and of course a full-course Thanksgiving feast. You won’t want to miss it.

Pendry Park City

Pendry Park City presents: Chefsgiving at KITA. To celebrate the holiday on Nov. 27, you can join the chefs at KITA from 2 to 7 p.m. and enjoy an afternoon of seasonal favorites and lovely conversation. Guests will also have the opportunity to craft homemade pies to donate to local organizations like the Peace House and the Park City Fire Department. Ticket prices range from $55 for children and $135 for adults. With each ticket purchase is a $25 donation to Peace House.

Black Desert Resort

The St. George destination welcomes Southern Utahns to feast in their open-air restaurant, Latitude. The Thanksgiving buffet will feature a carved turkey, prime rip, seasonal specialties and classic Turkey Day sides. Seatings available at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m and 4 p.m. Adults dine for $110, kids 12 and under $45 and children under 3 eat for free. Book your table here.

FOOD RESOURCES

Utah Food Bank

While the Utah Food Bank is closed on Thanksgiving, their Holiday distribution date will be Wednesday, Nov. 26. Families in need for the holidays can visit any pantry nearby and gather holiday specialties. The Utah Food Bank also invites Utahns to the Utah Human Race, a Turkey Trot held the morning of Thursday, Nov. 27. Proceeds will go toward the pantry and helping families in need. Prices range from $30 for the 5K and $35 for the 10K. You can find out more about the event at their website here.

Thanksgiving Heroes Salt Lake City

Thanksgiving Heroes is an organization with a mission to help families in need have a full, Thanksgiving meal because “No table should be empty on Thanksgiving.” Their goal this year is to provide meals to 3,500 families across the state. You can nominate a family, donate a meal or register as a volunteer. Because Thanksgiving isn’t just about the expensive gifts and fantastic parades, but giving back to the community. You can find more information at their website.

Waste Less Solutions

Waste Less Solutions has a new Thanksgiving Campaign this year that will provide meal kits for families in need. Their message is to prevent food waste and support communities that need it most. Find where you can receive a kit at their website here.

Crossroads Urban Center

For over 50 years, Crossroads has been helping low income families and individuals in need. Crossroads helps families enjoy the holidays annually by giving Turkeys and other food items for an evening of feasting. They host a Thanksgiving Food Giveaway at the Smith Ballpark Parking lot. All you need to do is show up and gather what you need. They also have an Emergency Food Pantry downtown open Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Other resources include Feed UT, Salt Lake City Mission and Salt Lake Community Mutual Aid.

