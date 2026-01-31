Designer Stephanie Hunt infuses her family’s Park City home with color, creativity and charm—proving that sophistication and playfulness can live under one roof. Photo by Mellon Studio.

Whether designing for clients in Park City or Southern California—or crafting a space for her own family—designer Stephanie Hunt, AKA The Flairhunter, believes the magic is in the mix: old and new, high and low, bold and subtle, funky and refined. Case in point: the dream dwelling she and her husband, Brandon, created for themselves and their two grown sons when they visit.

They built three distinct structures on their sprawling Park City property. The main residence—a Scandinavian-inspired modern farmhouse—features long, glass-enclosed hallways that act as galleries for their art collection. Inspired by a trip to Reykjavik, Iceland, Hunt envisioned a series of barn-like “pods” connected by breezeways, each serving a unique purpose. The two additional buildings include a freestanding barn that serves as her office and design studio, and a newly rebuilt big red barn—nicknamed “the fun barn”—complete with climbing walls and a mini halfpipe for her sons and their friends. The grounds also boast a pool, bocce court, fire pits, 600 newly planted trees and seating areas with sweeping ski resort views.

While the home’s architecture is restrained, the interiors are anything but. “I’m not a minimalist,” says Hunt. “It’s not me. It’s not us. I tried the sophisticated, neutral look, and my husband said, ‘This feels boring.’” Instead, bold color, striking patterns, playful art and sentimental pieces abound. Blonde wood floors and dark beams form a neutral base punctuated with moments of surprise: a powder room cloaked in jungle-cat wallpaper, framed vintage swim gear and flags that nod to the couple’s California roots, and in Hunt’s office, a taxi-yellow Smeg fridge, tumbleweed pendant and ceiling swing—all expressions of her more-is-more design ethos. “If you love it, that’s what matters,” she says. “Why shouldn’t your house be fun?”

Art of the Mix

Bold interior design elements make Hunt’s home as expressive as it is inviting:

Exterior: Hunt’s home was inspired by the simple, barn-like structures she fell in love with while traveling in Iceland. The dwelling has dark gray vertical siding, steep gabled rooflines, touches of gray stone for texture, and very minimal fascia and eaves.

Studio: In Hunt’s home office, artwork by her sons hangs alongside paintings from local galleries. The oversized tumbleweed light fixture is from Summit Gallery in Park City.

Kitchen: In the soaring kitchen/great room, Hunt created specific spots for beloved salvaged pieces, like a vintage airplane propeller, train station clock and crusty pendant lights. “I love old things in a new home to give it a soul,” she says.

Powder Room: “I wanted the powder room to be a bit zany and irreverent,” says Hunt. She chose a patterned, multicolored wallpaper with snakes, jungle cats and greenery. The floor is a riff on a traditional checkerboard design but is actually made up of mosaic tiles.

Stairwell: In the light-filled stairwell, Hunt hung a trio of framed vintage life preservers—a nod to her California roots—and other sentimental items. “I love using objects as art,” she says. The light fixture was custom-designed in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico.

Master Bathroom: The primary bath’s floor features three tones of green tile in a random chevron pattern—“perfectly imperfect,” says Hunt, referencing Wabi Sabi, her favorite design principle. A cheeky “Get Naked” sign from London adds a playful touch.

Great Room: Opposite the kitchen, the great room echoes its colors and concepts. Hunt added giant retrofitted factory lights from a flea market and a dramatic stone fireplace framed by board-and-batten that soars to the ceiling peak.

