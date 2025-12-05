The Smart Fit Method's Cardiff, California location. Photo courtesy The Smart Fit Method.

Fitness is not one-size-fits-all and nor should it be. Every body is unique. Many routines prioritize nutrition and exercise, which are important elements, but they frequently overlook recovery, a piece of the health puzzle that’s vital.

The Smart Fit Method, co-founded by father and son duo Rob and Connor Darbrough, aims to fill in those gaps with a holistic, data-driven approach. During a recent visit to the company’s Millcreek location, Connor said he and his dad were both competitive athletes who dealt with health problems related to overtraining. That was the motivation to start the company.

Rob and Connor Darnbrough, the founders of The Smart Fit Method. Photo by Tomoko H. Matsubayashi.

“We were training a ton. Our fitness level was very high at the time, but we had so much damage to our health, our joints, our mobility,” Connor explained. “All of these things were happening because we weren’t tracking those internal factors. We weren’t tracking recovery capacity. We were just worried about the weight on the scale and how we felt.”

Assessments Establish a Baseline, Measure Progress

The first time you walk into one of The Smart Fit’s locations, you’ll be asked a series of questions related to your health and habits. Then, you’ll be given a series of assessments — they examine factors like strength, VO2 max (the amount of oxygen your body can take in during exercise) and metabolism. You’ll even get a DEXA metabolic assessment, which measures body mass and composition.

Your trainer will use that information to build a custom, data-based diet, training and recovery plan. Aside from accounting for your personal needs, The Smart Fit Method’s programs are also designed to be short and hyper-effective. For example, the trial workout I did was only about 25 minutes long, but it left me feeling like I’d accomplished one of a longer duration. I was sweaty and energized, and felt just as good as I do after my usual 30-minute run or HIIT session.

Members can track their progress through the gym’s app, which allows them to compare changes on a weekly and monthly basis.

“Monthly, we’ll do a kind of check-in on body composition, and then quarterly we’ll redo the whole VO2 max and DEXA metabolic assessment,” Connor said.

While all the measurements and tests can seem like overkill for someone who’s not a professional athlete, he explained that they can help trainers make informed adjustments to client programs. Furthermore, each piece of data collected has been backed by science.

“We have that protocol and then we dial it in based on that person. In 20 minutes, we can replicate about an hour and a half of traditional strength training when it comes to time under tension.”

The company also places a special emphasis on women’s wellness and busy professionals.

A Workout from the Future — AI Adapts to User Needs

During my session, I did a workout using the location’s OxeFit, a machine that looks like a cross between one of those Dance-Dance Revolution consoles you may find in a mall arcade and a weight bench. As it guides you through a workout, it uses sensors and AI to make real-time adjustments based on your performance.

“It is extremely adaptive and it just gives us more feedback,” Connor said. “The main difference is instead of setting like calculations on this machine this way, it’s just adapting you in every second of the movement.”

The Smart Fit Method builds custom programs for it, like the ski program Connor showed me after I’d mentioned that I’m eagerly waiting for more snow to accumulate. One of the standout features was the OxeFit’s perturbation setting — a feature that tells the machine to randomly move the attached cables. The point is to strengthen stabilizer muscles that may sometimes get overlooked.

“When you’re skiing, it’s not typically smooth terrain; there [are] variables. You’re going to have impulses on your skis … so if I’m doing a squat, I can have it pulling me left, right, basically shaking the wave.”

The Smart Fit Method’s gyms also include stationary bikes, which, like the OxeFit, can be set to match client needs. A large bag of oxygen sits behind them, allowing the option for riders to wear a mask.

Photo courtesy The Smart Fit Method.

“The idea behind them is very similar to hyperbaric chambers. You get more oxygen into the body,” Connor said. “It’s really good for preventing dementia [and] Alzheimer’s. We can also do altitude training. You can go anywhere up to 22,000 feet in elevation.”

Training to mimic elevation could be incredibly helpful to skiers looking to go touring at higher elevations this winter, or hikers looking to conquer one (or many) of Colorado’s 14ers next summer.

Recovery is Part of the Routine

After clients exercise, The Smart Fit Method also provides recovery, making it less tempting to skip out on the all-important after-workout routine. Each location has a sauna, several cold plunge tubs and red light therapy.

A study published on the National Library of Medicine website said sauna bathing has been linked to decreased risk of heart disease, high blood pressure and arthritis. Furthermore, they’ve been linked to improved circulation, cardiovascular performance and immune function.

The Mayo Clinic published a different study that showed similar findings.

The Cold Plunge

Even the recommended cold plunge temperature is based on research and data, so you won’t just be jumping into a bucket of ice at this gym. The four tubs at the Millcreek location are all set to different temperatures.

“A lot of people in the fitness industry still don’t know that males and females have totally different responses to cold exposure,” Connor said.

Males often require a lower temperature to reap the benefits than female bodies, and those with less cold plunge experience should start with a slightly higher temperature. Having multiple tanks allows the availability of more options.

The Mayo Clinic explained that cold plunges can have several benefits, like reducing muscle damage from strenuous exercise and decreasing inflammation.

Red Light Therapy

The recovery area also features a red light therapy system. It’s pretty self-explanatory — a machine emits lights at certain frequencies that encourage cellular and muscular recovery.

“After strength training or before strength training is one of the most effective modalities you can use,” Connor said.

One study, available through the National Library of Medicine, found that red light therapy can provide several benefits to athletes, such as preventing muscle damage, reducing soreness and improving strength capacity.

Whether you’re a busy professional looking to build in more exercise or an avid athlete chasing powder this winter, The Smart Fit Method is likely to have options for you. Memberships start at $299.

The Smart Fit Method’s Millcreek location is at 1295 Miller Ave, Unit 10. There is also a location in Park City at 6546 North Landmark Drive, Suite A. They also have locations in several other states.

