The top pond skimmers often go home with prizes ranging from new goggles to charitable donations. Photo by Sean Ryan.

Every time we publish a new issue of our print magazine, we include a Hot List, comprised of the most exciting events in Salt Lake. This time around, we’re particularly excited about spring skiing traditions and the multitude of ways to welcome spring.

Here are seven events to liven up your calendar this March and April:

End-of-Season Fun at Ski Area Pond Skims

As bluebird days turn to slush, ski resorts across Utah host pond skims—an energetic event where skiers and snowboarders dress up in silly costumes and take turns rocketing down a slope in an attempt to glide across a manmade pond. It’s believed that the spring skiing pastime originated in 1928 in Banff after two friends tested their luck skimming across some backcountry ponds on a ski trip. Nowadays, it’s a standard season-ending tradition at most Utah resorts. Prizes are often awarded for best outfit and most epic wipeout.

Interested? Here are some dates:

Utah Olympic Park: Saturday, April 4 at 3 p.m.

Snowbasin: Saturday, April 12 at 10 a.m.

Park City Mountain: Saturday, April 12 at 11 a.m.

Solitude Mountain Resort: Saturday, April 18 at 12 p.m.

Brian Head: Saturday, April 25 at 11 a.m.

U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships

When: March 4-7

Where: The Maverick Center

Cost: $45

Last year, Team USA’s most decorated synchronized skating team, the Haydenettes, secured their sixth world medal at the ISU World Synchronized Skating Championship in Croatia. The 31-time U.S. Champions wowed audiences with complicated footwork, step sequences and impressive unity. This March, Utah audiences will have the opportunity to see the reigning silver medalists in person as they compete in the U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships with 10 other national teams. The top two senior teams will go on to compete in the 2026 World Championships in Austria.

49th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Siasma

When: March 14 at 11 a.m.

Where: The Gateway

Cost: Free

The Hibernian Society of Utah’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade began on March 17th, 1977, with just four Irishmen huddled in a bar. Begrudging the city’s lack of celebrations, the foursome observed the holiday themselves with pub songs, green beer and potato skins, followed by a spontaneous decision to march through the streets of Salt Lake City. Bystanders were swept up in the procession, and soon the humble cadre were even joined by an official police motorcade. Returning to their barstools, the four men agreed to bring a real St. Patrick’s Day parade to Utah and hence the tradition was born. Today, the parade draws over 20,000 visitors, traditional Irish dancers, professional float builders and plenty of green beer.

St. George Arts Festival

When: April 3–4

Where: Town Square Park

Cost: Free

Held over Easter Weekend, the St. George Arts Festival is a juried exhibition of works from 200 acclaimed artisans, displaying everything from pottery to paintings, sculptures, jewelry and photography. The festival exclusively features fine art, so you won’t have to wade through a sea of 3D-printed knick-knacks or Temu clutter to find a unique piece for your home.

Photo courtesy St. George Arts Festival.

Phantom of the Opera

When: April 8–26

Where: The Eccles

Cost: $30-$500

The Phantom of the Opera is Broadway’s longest-running musical, enthralling audiences from 1988 until April 2023. Across the globe, the musical has played to over 160 million people in 195 cities. Now, the Tony-award winning show returns to the stage in a new multi-year North American tour with a revitalized production by Cameron Mackintosh and legendary score by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Fun Fact: The famously over-the-top production features 230 costumes, 111 wigs (made from both human and yak hair), 281 candles and 250kg of dry ice to fabricate the haunting atmosphere.

Kimball Arts Center Presents: The 2026 Art Soirée

When: April 4

Where: Pendry Park City

Cost: $376

Kimball Art Center’s Art Soirée brings artists and community members together in a celebration of creativity, connection and philanthropy. During the event, guests can enjoy colorful exhibitions and energetic entertainment while engaging with Park City’s diverse local art scene.

Tulip Festival

When: April 9–May 17

Where: Thanksgiving Point

Cost: $17-30

View over 900,000 blooming flowers, including tulips imported from Holland, in this vibrant 50‑acre display. As they stroll winding garden paths and discover new flower varieties, visitors can also enjoy live music, food trucks and hands-on workshops. Thanksgiving Point’s annual Tulip Festival is one of the nation’s largest flower festivals and has earned critical acclaim on several occasions.

We want to consider your events for a future issue of Salt Lake magazine! Please send information and photos to magazine@saltlakemagazine.com.

Read more stories like this and all of our Community coverage. And while you’re here, subscribe and get six issues of Salt Lake magazine, your curated guide to the best of life in Utah.