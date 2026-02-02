Photo courtesy Engine Room Pub.

As if Valentine’s Day weren’t already one of the busiest nights in the restaurant industry, the hype is even more elevated when it falls on a Saturday, as it does this year. Fortunately for those of us who avoid the mayhem of dining out on Feb. 14, there are plenty of other great Salt Lake dining and drinks events to look forward to during the rest of the month.

February’s Can’t-Miss Salt Lake Dining & Drinks:

Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Downtown Winter Farmer’s Market

Through April 18, SLC’s popular Downtown Farmers Market has moved winter operations to the spot formerly home to The Leonardo museum. Many of our favorite local producers and artisans have booths on rotation, including Frog Bench Farms, Van Kwartel Flavor Science, Caputo’s Market & Deli, Intermountain Gourmet Specialty Mushrooms, Park City Creamery cheese, and all the fabulous sausages cranked out by Gerome’s Market. See a vendor directory here. Keep in mind that Feb. 6–22 the Civic Center area (450 S. 200 East) will also be hosting The Watch Party for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympic Games, so plan transportation and/or parking accordingly. Sounds like a great reason to make a day of it downtown!

Feb. 8: Game Day Feast at Nacho Daddy

With all the big screens available to watch the Bad Bunny and Green Day concert happening in the middle of a football game, Nacho Daddy is serving up game-day specials like all-you-can-eat mini nachos (supreme tostada, buffalo hot, cheeseburger, etc.) and street tacos. Packages start at $30 for food and at $5 for classic margaritas, tax and gratuity extra. See all the details and reserve viewing package options here for Nacho Daddy’s SLC location at 241 W. 200 South.

Feb. 13: Venerdí Gnocolar at Veneto, Try Nine Types of Gnocchi

If you can’t get enough gnocchi in your life (raises hand, emphatically), make sure to reserve a table at Veneto for Venerdì Gnocolar, a day dedicated to the generosity of sixteenth-century Verona noble Thomas De Vico. Legendarily, he willed the residents of San Zeno a yearly feast of wine and gnocchi as a reminder of joy in the midst of poverty and famine. For this evening only, Veneto will offer nine different types of gnocchi to try. For details and reservations, visit Veneto’s website.

Feb. 21: Pago’s Scott Evans Presents Ruche Wines Collaboration

Pago owner/sommelier Scott Evans has arranged a much-awaited tasting experience featuring his first wine collaboration, Ruche, a partnership with Willamette Valley’s Argyle wines. Argyle winemaker Kat Payne Brown will join Evans to talk about their Oregon wines and present four pinot-forward pours served alongside bites like local burrata with winter poached pear, braised beef cheek and mushroom pierogi, and lamb crepinette. The $193 ticket includes the five-course tasting menu, four wines, plus tax and service fee. Details here.

Feb. 24: Oquirrh & Longoria Wines Pairing

Oquirrh’s first wine dinner of 2026 will feature a tasting menu curated by two-time James Beard Mountain Region Best Chef nominee Chef Andrew Fuller, paired with crowd favorite Longoria wines. Oquirrh hasn’t published the menu yet (surely there will be pasta), but base ticket prices for food are $120, with seats reservable on Tock. The Longoria wine pairings will be additional and customized to guest preferences on the night of the event.

ICYMI

White Horse is Back!

Six months after the Main Street fire that gutted White Horse Spirits & Kitchen, the Bourbon Group reopened White Horse on Jan. 29 with a reprise of menu favorites (hello, egg n’ chips), and a seafood bar with all the chilled and cooked standouts that have been missed by many. Check out a new cocktail on the menu aptly called The Phoenix, a fiery mix of Five Wives chile vodka, Ancho Reyes, Hellfire Bitters and a serrano-peppercorn infused grapefruit situation. (Note that this is a 21+ only establishment.)

Now Open: Engine Room Pub & Bistro

Housed in the building formerly home to Shades Brewing on 300 West, Engine Room Pub & Bistro has quietly launched lunch, dinner and bar service featuring pub plates like fish and chips, bison smash burger, pasta dishes and flatbread pizzas. There are also heartier mains, like a 10-ounce ribeye and chicken marsala. Check out their website for more info, and see our friend Stuart Melling’s review at Gastronomic SLC.

Passion Flour Patisserie Closed (At Least For Now)

In sad news, SLC’s beloved vegan patisserie, Passion Flour, announced they’re closing up their brick-and-mortar shop after over 10 years in business as of Feb. 1. Keep an eye on their socials, however, since they’re planning to pivot to shipped orders so you can still get your dairy-free croissant fix.

