February is the month of love, and that includes our love of live music. Here are seven must-see shows coming to Salt Lake City this month.

Friday, February 13

Who: Cyril Neville w/ King Youngblood

Where: The State Room

What: I spoke with Cyril, one of the last living Neville Brothers, when he was at home in Louisiana. He told me, “This is a very special tour, not just because I’ll be with my son Omari and his band, but I’ll also be with my nephew, King Youngblood. We’re bringing a message of love, peace, and togetherness. Anytime you see a second line, it’s a celebration of life. Slow music is played at the beginning, but when they cut loose the body, everybody’s rejoicing for that person’s life. That’s what we bring. We bring all that joy.” More of that conversation will be published very soon.

When: 8 p.m.

Wednesday, February 18

Who: Damien Jurado Plays His Greatest Hits

Where: Urban Lounge

What: Damien’s on his greatest hits tour, and he’s been busy. He shared that, as prolific as his 2025 was, 2026 is gearing up to be even bigger. Lots of new music is on its way. He said, “I think there’s something to creating just for the sheer love of creating. But those creations should be shared, not hoarded. If I left the earth today, I’d want to know that everything I’ve done up to this point will be released. I don’t want to leave them undiscovered. If I’m creating it, I want people to see it, listen to it, experience it. Otherwise, what the hell’s the point?” Watch for our full conversation later this week. If you’re a fan, I promise it’ll be worth it.

When: 7 p.m.

Thursday, February 19

Who: Hayes Carll

Where: The Commonwealth Room

What: Hayes took a few minutes mid-tour to talk to me about his new album, We’re Only Human. He got reflective, sharing: “This is my 10th record. It’s the first time I set out with parameters for what I wanted to do as a writer. They weren’t story songs, nor were they character songs or tunes from somebody else’s point of view. It was me trying to make sense of my life and finding a way to live it with more joy and ease. That was rewarding, creating with intention in a way I never had. It was about being present and enjoying this experience. I’ve never had my music hit me in that way.” Watch for our longer preview this week.

When: 8 p.m.

Friday, February 20

Who: Debra Fotheringham

Where: The State Room

When: 8 p.m.

What: Even though Debra’s latest release, Valley of Annihilation, has been out since the tail end of last year, the vinyl wasn’t. This slightly postponed album release show is a chance to celebrate properly, with plenty of available vinyl. The album carries a theme of reinvention, and there’s a reason for that. Debra told me, “My intentions were different with this one. The last two records I did were recorded live in the studio, with all the musicians there. I was not as comfortable in my own creative voice; it was a lot of arrangement by committee. This time, I wanted to give myself a chance to champion my own ideas and believe in myself a little more. This felt more like my voice.” Lonlark & Mideau open.

Tuesday, February 24

Who: Brandi Carlile

Where: Delta Center

When: 7 p.m.

What: I have so many favorite Brandi stories. Once I won tickets to a her concert in Boise. It made more sense to catch a cheap flight there and back (maybe too cheap; you could see propellers spinning on the wings). She closed her show with an acoustic take on Joni’s “A Case of You,” and it hit me so hard, my heart likely stopped for a few moments. I’ve never forgotten that. Now she’s in arenas. Brandi’s come a long way since tiny bar shows. Her new tour coincides with Returning To Myself, her eighth release. The Head and The Heart opens.

Friday, February 27

Who: Here Comes The Sun: An All-Star Tribute To George Harrison

Where: Velour Live Music Gallery

When: 7:30 p.m.

What: Local tribute king Paul Jacobson is at it again, this time rolling out songs penned by The Quiet Beatle. He’s bringing nearly 20 local vocalists/players along for the ride, too. “Some people go through a Beatles phase, a Zeppelin phase, a Neutral Milk Hotel phase,” he told me. “I went through phases with each of the Beatles songwriters, with the George phase hitting hard in junior high.” This takes place in Provo’s cozy Velour, but I’ve my bets they’ll take the show up the road for the Salt Lake crowd one day. Mark my words. Silly predictions are the best.

Saturday, February 28

Who: Gogol Bordello

Where: The Union Event Center

When: 6:30 p.m.

What: Last but never least — and the only band on this short list in the Gypsy punk category — Gogol Bordello sets sail for our shores at the tail end of the month. Expect a quiet, tranquil night of musical meditation (just kidding). Do plan on slam dancing, shout-singing along, a fat dose of politics, and at least one hard rock accordion, folk and punk fused in the way only frontman Eugene Hütz can do it. At the moment, all my fingers are crossed that I’ll get to interview the band in the coming weeks. Send your good vibes this way. I won’t give up hope.

