The Culinary Takeover featured celebrity chefs Jeff Mauro (left) and Geoffrey Zakarian (middle), along with Mar | Muntanya’s Chef Tyson Peterson and the St. Regis Deer Valley culinary team. Photo courtesy RIME.

RIME at The St. Regis Deer Valley has been creating unique culinary takeover collaborations with internationally renowned tastemakers. Last year, they brought together Iron Chef Geoffrey Zakarian and Jeff Mauro, known as the Sandwich King, for a collaborative wine dinner. It was a small, intimate showcase of talent.

It came about by happenstance. Chef Zakarian was vacationing in the area and happened to pop his head into a Deer Valley yurt. The team at the St. Regis immediately recognized him and struck up a conversation. One thing led to another, and six months later, Zakarian found himself back in Deer Valley, cooking it up with the St. Regis team. He brought along his friend Jeff Mauro as well.

When asked about what makes for a good collaboration, Chef Zakarian says, “The trick with collaborating when you aren’t in your own restaurant is to be respectful. You are the guest, not the star. And so you go in and create something that feels special to that place,” Chef went on to talk about why how much he loves seeing what other chefs come up with and where the local ingredients take him. “I do have to be careful,” he adds. “I want to pick ingredients that feel like the place I’m cooking.” He currently lives in Tampa, Florida. “I can’t assume that the fish that I cook with back home will be readily available. I want to see what is local and how I can partner with locals.”

Chef Tyson Peterson of Mar | Muntanya prepared his ‘Troutxovey Toast,’ a cured Whistling Spring fryer trout on milk bread. St. Regis’ Chef Jason Lahrman presented a juniper-crusted local lamb loin with morels and parsnip.

Photos courtesy RIME.

Six chefs in total collaborated on the meal, including Mar | Muntanya’s Tyson Peterson, and three members of the St. Regis team; former Chef de Cuisine Larry Abrams, Pastry Chef Marcela Ferrinha and Executive Sous Chef Jason Lahrman. The winter menu ranged from Whistling Springs trout toast with pickled chile and herbs, created by Chef Tyson Peterson from Mar | Myuntana, a winter chicory salad with Pecorino Romano and black truffle, prepared by Chef Zakarian. Former Chef Larry Abrams of RIME prepared Utah rabbit carnitas with red mole, while Chef Jeff Maura created a perfectly on-brand Chicago-style braised short rib paired with creamy polenta. Chef Jason Lahrman from The St. Regis Deer Valley prepared a juniper-crusted local lamb loin with parsnips and morels. Pastry Chef Marcela Ferrinha of The St. Regis Deer Valley finished strong with a honey gorgonzola mousse featuring white chocolate, beet tuile and port gel.

During dinner, Chef Mauro added “I’m just here to cook good food with good people.” Watching from behind the scenes, these chefs, celebrities though they may be, had their hands in the kitchen. They worked side by side with the staff at RIME, ensuring every plate was pristine and the experience was stellar. One of the RIME line cooks was absolutely amazed that both guest chefs just dove in and helped on his station.

Former Chef Larry Abrams from RIME says, “I love bringing people together. Over a glass of wine, over a good meal and through good conversation. Seeing these guys work and seeing their passion is inspiring to all of us.”

With a lot of big names in the room, I would have expected a little bit more competitiveness but it was delightful to see the level of creativity and support.

The St. Regis Deer Valley promises more collaborative dinners in the future. We say “Cheers to that!”

St. Regis’ Culinary Takeover Returns in 2026

St. Regis will reprise the collaborative chef dinners in 2026 with return appearances from Chef’s Geoffrey Zakarian, Jeff Mauro and St. Regis culinary team members. Keep an eye on their site and socials for the full lineup of food talent, and mark your calendars for March 16-21. Visit their website for all dining and special events.

Click here to read more from Lydia Martinez.

See more stories like this and all of our Food and Drink coverage. And while you’re here, why not subscribe and get six annual issues of Salt Lake magazine’s curated guide to the best life in Utah?