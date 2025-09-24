Review: Two Buffalo Bands for the Price of One

The White Buffalo and Buffalo Vs. Train Played The Commonwealth Room on Saturday

The White Buffalo played The Commonwealth Room last Saturday (9/20/2025), the band’s second show in two Salt Lake City nights. Why two nights? Better question: Why not? If your band had Jake Smith as its lead frontman, with the singing energy of a young Eddie Vedder and the kind of beard and locks that every Hell’s Angel anywhere aspires to, wouldn’t you need to book a twofer, too? On that note, the band attracted its share of longhaired male groupies in the crowd, reflections of what was onstage. While the night was kind of like a pleasantly barreling freight train, all speed and song and impressively terrific vocal control, the moment I’ll hold to is when the band took on “House of The Rising Sun,” simply because it’s the best version I’ve ever heard.

And whether they planned it ahead of time with The White Buffalo or not, similarly-named local band conglomerate Buffalo vs. Train opened the evening with alternately sad and funny Americana music. Singer-songwriter Michelle Moonshine and Triggers & Heaps’ Morgan Snow and John Davis make such pretty music together, it’s hard to only spend an hour with the trio and call it good. Easy highlight: “Phoebe Snow” is a real gem. And I probably need to hear the song about buying a box of beer about 500 more times before I get tired of it.

Photo gallery by Natalie Simpson. Instagram: @beehivephotovideo

