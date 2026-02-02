Skip to main content

Review: The Plastic Cherries Understood the Assignment

Dainon MoodyFebruary 2, 2026
The Plastic Cherries played The State Room in Salt Lake City last Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. Photo by Megan Matheson.
When The Plastic Cherries played Salt Lake last Friday, Jan. 30, it was hard to know what to expect. That goes for those who’d seen them before, too. What preceded their performance that day was a lot of local businesses shut down and thousands marching in the street (even right outside the venue) as many challenged a system they believed was failing both them and the country they lived in.

Lucky for those gathered, then, that the bands performing knew the assignment. Any sign of apprehension faded quickly as both bands and their spectators came to dance, belt songs and sing along. If freedom was anywhere this weekend, it existed on the stage and the standing-room-only floor. There was a colossal sense of release.

While McKenna Esteb effectively warmed up the masses, The Plastic Cherries did their part to unite them. It was a night of lights and dance and costumes, of a whole lot of red (like a poppier White Stripes throwback). And even if you walked in as a skeptic, you left with new songs jammed in your head, lyrics and beats you couldn’t shake. If you’re going to believe in anything today — especially when the country seems more divided and confused than ever — believe in music. Believe in those who keep making and sharing it. They won’t let you down.  

