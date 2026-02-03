Review: Sammy Brue’s Aim is True

Sammy Brue played The State Room in Salt Lake City last Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. Photo courtesy Brother Chunky | IG: @brotherchunky

Utah’s lucky to have young Sammy Brue playing in its midst, and it’ll be even luckier to hold onto him much longer.

When Brue celebrated the release of his long-in-the-works album, The Journals, at The State Room on Jan. 31, he was met with his share of happy faces. (And it wasn’t because The Journals was picked up by Chicago’s Bloodshot Records label, at least not entirely.) Maybe then it was because he performed all 10 of the album’s songs without stumbling over a single lyric. Perhaps it was that pitch-perfect take on “Pancho and Lefty” he offered as a bonus at the tail end. And maybe it’s because all in the crowd could easily discern how much work Sammy had put into the music and show, as he fluctuated between being earnest and giddy.

For those who haven’t followed his story, Brue spent the last couple of years poring over journals left behind by the late Justin Townes Earle, leaning on his mentor’s words and unrecorded songs to piece together an album. It’s a tribute to Earle, a long labor of love, and the attendees felt it. They showed their deep respect by seeming to hold their breath as songs unfolded and erupting in cheers in between (what a crowd’s supposed to do, but better).

He didn’t much need it, but the troubadour had a bit of support from a handful of friends: Mark Horton Smith and Daniel Young each took turns opening the show, before clambering back out along with Ogden’s The Proper Way to do a couple of JTE tunes.

What Brue brings to these latest songs is a lot of barely bridled enthusiasm; that’s a gift for those playing alongside him as well as those singing along up front. Joy begets more joy. Thanks for that, Sammy.

