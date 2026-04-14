Review: Marissa Nadler at Kilby Court

Marissa Nadler performed at Kilby Court on Thursday, April 2, 2026. Photos by Natalie Simpson of @behivephotovideo.

CAPTION: Marissa Nadler performed at Kilby Court on Thursday, April 2, 2026. Photos by Natalie Simpson of @behivephotovideo.

A LOOK BACK: Just over a week ago, Marissa Nadler and Milky Burgess paid Kilby Court a visit during a particularly cold snap. Jackets and cozy hats made appearances throughout the audience, and for good reason. The musicians combined forces to share songs from Nadler’s latest — 2025’s New Radiations — as well as many scattered others throughout her large discography. Thankfully, it allowed the night to feel a touch warmer than it ever really was. It was not unlike experiencing a living room show, really, as stories behind the songs were shared, along with laughter and a lot of rapt, eager listening. The quieter they got, the more we leaned in. All considered, it was a rare gem of an evening, one we collectively hoped might happen again quite soon. Thank you, Marissa. Thank you, Milky. Safe travels back to Nashville.

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