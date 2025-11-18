Review: Lucius Wowed Last Weekend at The Depot

Lucius played The Depot in Salt Lake City on Nov. 15, 2025. Photo courtesy Zac Ford.

Lucius played The Depot on November 15, 2025.

The night felt like a long poem, one that gave needed comfort and loads of delight right away and continued right on doing so, a treat for both eyes and ears. It was a concert that was a fashion show that was an art show, too. Triple threat? Hear me when I say this: It’s not often we get to witness a band that prides itself on all it can do with sound as well as sight. Visuals matter. This means that, yes, of course they dressed completely in red, not stopping with thigh-high boots and capes, but creating an entire stage draped in the color. A show stopper all by itself. Gorgeous.

Photos courtesy Zac Ford.

As for the music (and I was getting to that), every song they shared off their recent self-titled release was stunning and (here’s that word again) gorgeous and appreciated — and I’ll never tire of hearing “Old Tape,” either live or recorded, not for weeks or years — as were all other trusted favorites they pulled out, including “Genevieve” and “Two of Us on the Run.” Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe sound like they were destined to sing together. Together, they’ve discovered a gift that sounds far better when shared. May they do so always.

By the time they sang R.E.M.’s “Everybody Hurts” as their closer, ditching the instruments and only using naked vocals, it felt reverential. Every one of us was caught in a trance. They came, they sang, they mesmerized. Thank you, Lucius, for allowing us a new favorite memory. And do please return again soon.

Read more of our Music coverage and get the latest on the Arts and Culture scene in and around Utah. And while you’re here, subscribe and get six issues of Salt Lake magazine, your curated guide to the best of life in Utah.