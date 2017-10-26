Purgatory: The Ultimate Pit Stop

written by: Glen Warchol photos by: Adam Finkle
Purgatory’s far nicer than it sounds.
Sitting next to a mortuary, Purgatory wouldn’t be a bad place to have a bump before being cleared for takeoff to the next world.
With the obligatory wall of bottles that signals we’re in a craft-cocktail lounge, a garage door that opens onto the patio where corn-hole ramps await and a complicated cocktail menu, Purgatory wants to push all the buttons. The menu includes some creative and, thankfully, non-cloying cocktails, including the well-balanced Bitter End that offers a unique taste profile (not overly bitter, despite the name) by combining Ransom Old Tom Gin, Cynar and Averna Italian liqueurs. Another thoughtful concoction is the Old Manton: rye, Punt e Mis vermouth and bitters. You’ll spend a very reasonable $6 to $10 per drink, and the bartender gets points for avoiding heaven-hell-death puns (except the marginally clever Bitter End).
For those who have dodged enlistment in the cocktail army but somehow got dragged along, Purgatory also offers an acceptable list of local beers. And as for bar food, you can’t go wrong with Purgatory’s burger, including a side of tangy pickles—a steal at $5 that holds its own with SLC’s best burgers.
62 E. 700 South, 801-596-2294, purgatorybar.com
–
