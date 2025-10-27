PTC’s Dear Evan Hansen Hits All the Right Notes

Pioneer Theatre Company’s (PTC) Artistic Director, Karen Azenberg, says Dear Evan Hansen feels even more relevant today than when the musical first premiered on Broadway in 2016—and she’s not wrong. Photo by BW Productions.

Pioneer Theatre Company’s (PTC) Artistic Director, Karen Azenberg, says Dear Evan Hansen feels even more relevant today than when the musical first premiered on Broadway in 2016—and she’s not wrong. Back then, the idea that social media could be toxic for teens was only starting to sink in, chipping away at real connection during the years when it matters most.

Pioneer Theatre’s premiere of Dear Evan Hansen over the weekend at Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre (running through November 8) marks an accomplished and thoughtful regional introduction for Utah audiences, who may have caught a Broadway tour at the Eccles Theatre in years past, but never a production by a Utah company.

With the emotional impact of a heart-tugging story combined with a knockout score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (the songwriting duo behind La La Land and The Greatest Showman), it’s easy to see why the musical swept up six Tony Awards and even made its way to the big screen. So when a company gets its hands on a gem like Dear Evan Hansen, the question isn’t if the material will deliver—it’s whether the production can rise to the occasion and let the show’s heart beat just as loudly.

PTC proved itself more than capable. Much lies in the hands of the main character, Evan, brought to life by PTC newcomer Kyle Dalsimer. Besides possessing musical chops, Dalsimer successfully created a portrait of adolescent isolation as a socially anxious teenager, evoking the narrow space between discomfort and compassion from his audience. We felt the uneasiness over his fabricated friendship with a classmate who had recently taken his own life, but also emotionally connected with him over his struggle against loneliness, isolation and a desperate need to belong.

A true bonus of a regional production (especially from a company in residence at the University of Utah) can be seen in its community outreach. Because of the sensitive nature of Dear Evan Hansen as it pertains to isolation, connection, mental health and suicide, PTC has partnered with the University of Utah School Mental Health Collaborative. On November 8, the production will culminate with a special free-to-the-public community conversation titled “Strength in Connection: A Conversation About Mental Health in a Hyperconnected World.” The event will include a panel of experts in psychology and mental and behavioral health.

If you go…

What: Dear Evan Hansen

When: Oct 24 through Nov. 8, 2025

Monday through Thursday, 7 PM

Friday and Saturday, 7:30 PM

Saturday, 2:00 PM

Where: Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre | 300 South 1400 East, Salt Lake City

Cost: $57 – $83

Students K – 12 or ages 5-18 are half-price Monday – Thursday

