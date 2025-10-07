Just Add Water runs through October 19, 2025. Tickets are nearly sold out, but they’ve added two more seats to each performance. More information and tickets available at planbtheatre.org. Photo credit Sharah Meservy.

Plan-B’s latest production, Just Add Water, is a climate fiction dramedy that keeps audience members laughing through the delivery of a harsh reality check. The tale follows a personified Great Salt Lake (Latoya Cameron) and her bubbly brine shrimp sidekick (Amona Faatau) as she embarks on a journey to discover what is happening to her, and what’s being done to fix it. Through a series of mic drops, musical numbers and vulnerable monologues, Just Add Water pulls no punches while sparking a sense of conservation hope.

Written by Elaine Jarvik and Matthew Bennett, Just Add Water is the latest installment within Wake the Great Salt Lake art initiative funded by the Salt Lake Arts Council and Bloomberg Philanthropies. Through a series of temporary art installations—mobile phone booths, photorealistic billboards and site-specific dance performances among them—the public art challenge aims to raise awareness for the Great Salt Lake, and above all else, inspire hope. Plan-B’s production follows the prompt to the T, creating an anthropomorphic version of the Great Salt Lake that is both relatable and assertive. Written as an ancient deity with divine providence over the entire Great Salt Lake ecosystem, GSL takes on the hero’s journey with a rotating ensemble of city dwellers, lake critters and institutional figures. “Brien [the shrimp] acts as the herald in the hero’s journey, he calls her on the adventure and accompanies her,” says Matthew. As you could imagine, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows. The ecological dilemma is shown in all its complexity, delivered through the channel of hard-hitting comedy. Because if we can’t laugh, we’ll cry—though I unashamedly admit to both during the 90-minute show. “You’re not going to win people over with doom and gloom—although gloom is important in this case,” Elaine adds. “We wanted to approach this issue in a playful, yet hopefully meaningful way.”

Just Add Water cast includes Latoya Cameron, Amona Faatau, Alec Kalled and Isabella Reeder. Photo credit Sharah Meservy

In the spirit of grassroots theatre, the set design is simple, functional and evocative. Sheer blue fabric drapes from the ceiling, adding both vertical appeal and visions of moving water. Framing the open stage is a collection of pale plastic items one would likely find along the shores of any body of water, and they come in handy when a cast member needs to host an impromptu game show or operate an imagined bulldozer. The costume design is similarly simplified, blending classic Utah attire like puffy jackets and Chacos with organic shapes and materials.

I’d like to give a massive kudos to this cast. With only four members , they manage to embody a range of characters without skipping a beat. One minute, they are tipsy karaoke singers and the next, farmers engaged in a slam poetry battle about alfalfa and water usage. Amona Faatau hits the comedic timing like a seasoned stand-up, and Latoya Cameron shines while unleashing stirring monologues that leave the audience breathless and teary-eyed. This is a cast with chemistry and skill, and it’s absolutely enthralling to watch.

Photo credit Sharah Meservy

Just Add Water holds a mirror to Utahns in a time when the lake’s recovery seems both improbable yet imperative. It’s a bitter dose of reality that goes down a little easier with laughter, and in the end, encourages us to do better than we did yesterday. Mathew and Elaine hope audiences will walk a way with a deeper sense of connection to our environment, “we need to develop compassion deep enough to lead to compassionate action.” And if we can step up, “we could be the first community to save a dying saline lake in the entire world.” Doesn’t that sound nice?

Just Add Water runs through October 19, 2025. Tickets are nearly sold out, but they’ve added two more seats to each performance. More information and tickets available at planbtheatre.org.

Plan-B is also touring a student-friendly production about the Great Salt Lake called Eb & Flo, find more details on their website.

