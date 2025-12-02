‘Leave the Sardines’: Pioneer Theatre Company Brings Back Noises Off

Caption: Rhett Guter, Linda Mugleston and Oliva Kaufmann in Pioneer Theater Company’s production of Noises Off running Dec. 5 through 25, 2025 at Pioneer Memorial Theatre. Photo by BW Productions, courtesy Pioneer Theatre Company.

Attention, theatre nerds. This is not a drill. Pioneer Theatre Company’s production of Noises Off opens Dec. 5 and runs through Christmas at the Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre. If you were a theater kid in the ’80s, you undoubtedly encountered this play in high school at the regional humorous interpretation finals. First performed in 1982, in London, Michael Frayn’s farce slowly filtered down to the high school drama clubs, mine included. (Woods Cross, class of 1990. Wildcat Pride!)

In fact, the only time I have ever seen Noises Off staged was 20 years ago at PMT, so the high school junior drama dork in me is very excited to see it again. Called “the funniest farce ever written,” Noises Off takes audiences behind the scenes (and then onstage) with a troupe of eccentric actors attempting to stage a farce of their own—complete with slamming doors, missing sardines and comedic catastrophe at every turn.

“Noises Off is one of those rare comedies that audiences never seem to tire of—it remains one of the most requested titles in our season surveys,” says PTC Artistic Director Karen Azenberg. “It is pure, joyful chaos from beginning to end, and a wonderful reminder of why we love live theatre. What a thrill it is to reintroduce this classic to a new generation of audiences while giving longtime patrons a chance to revisit an old favorite.”

I guess that makes me a “longtime patron.” But seriously, this is a seriously funny play that is difficult to stage. It’s a high-wire act of perfectly timed physical comedy and 20 years ago, PTC’s production dazzled me. I’m eager to see it again. Plus, it’s been long enough that I have forgotten most of the bits. Except, of course, the bloody sardines. As we all know, “You leave the sardines and you hang up the phone.”

What : PTC’s Production of Noises Off

: PTC’s Production of Noises Off When : Dec. 5 through 25, 2025

: Dec. 5 through 25, 2025 Where : Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre, University of Utah Campus

: Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre, University of Utah Campus Tickets and info: pioneertheatre.org

