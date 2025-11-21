Take the family to the Nature Center at Pia Okwai’s final tianguis of the year

Some of the items sold at the tianguis at the Tracy Aviary Nature Center at Pia Okwai. Photo courtesy Tracy Aviary.

Tianguis, a traditional open-air market that brings the community together, has been a deeply rooted cultural experience in Mexico and parts of Central America since pre-Hispanic times.

On Sunday, Nov. 23, Tracy Aviary’s Nature Center at Pia Okwai will hold its final tianguis of the year, giving your family a chance to have a similar experience without having to book a trip.

After the Redwood Swapmeet closed last year, the nature center’s tianguis —hosted every Sunday since August — has helped fill a void for many.

“It’s a living tradition that’s been going on for centuries,” said Cameron Silva, event manager for the nature center. “And it’s a great opportunity for community members to come out and support each other and for folks to have an additional source of income.”

During the event, you can shop from vendors selling a variety of items from honey to tools to clothing, and treat yourself to food and drink. For the kids, Silva said vendors often sell toys, stuffed animals and games.

“It’s a pretty open space, and families are welcome to come through and take a look,” Silva said.

While the tianguis will go on hiatus as the weather turns cold, Silva said to expect it to return in spring 2026. The event is currently hosted on a gravel lot that will soon be paved. For now, it may be wise to bring a baby carrier or stroller that can handle rough surfaces. Accessible parking is available, and the nature center has paved walkways.

Along with the tianguis, guests can enjoy the nature center’s open space, birds and other wildlife. Silva said the nature center plans to add educational spaces in the next few months.

The Nature Center at Pia Okwai includes 12 acres near the Jordan River (Pia Okwai). Pia Okwai means “big flow” or “big river” in Newe Taikwa, the Shoshoni language.

When: Sunday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

Where: Nature Center at Pia Okwai, 3310 S. 1000 West, South Salt Lake

More information

Click here to learn the story behind the nature center’s name.

Click here to read their land acknowledgement and diversity statement.

