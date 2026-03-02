Photo by Marc Piscotty.

Buckle up, food lovers! March is shaping up to be a busy month for Salt Lake dining and drinks events, along with the opportunity to try out a slew of new and expanded restaurants all around town.

The Best of March’s Salt Lake Dining & Drinks

March 4: Urban Hill Bucklin Wine Dinner

Enjoy a five-course meal prepared by the award-winning Urban Hill team paired with wines from Bucklin Old Hill Ranch, one of Sonoma’s oldest and most celebrated vineyards. All of the five pairings look pretty spectacular, including grilled lobster tail paired with Bucklin Compagni-Portis 2024, and Niman Ranch herb-crusted rack of lamb and wild mushroom farro served with a pour of 2021 Bedrock Cabernet Sauvignon. Tickets are $195 ($135 food, $60 wine) plus gratuity and fees. See the full menu here, and reserve your spot on Resy.

March 13–15: High West Whiskey Lounge at Deer Valley

Look for the vintage High West Airstream Bar parked at Silver Lake Lodge’s McHenry Beach and you know you’re in the right spot. From their press release: “Guests can sip beverages by High West, nosh on gourmet bites from Deer Valley’s award-winning culinary team, and warm up by wood-burning cauldrons. The event will also feature photo ops with the vintage High West Airstream Bar, custom-engraved flasks, cornhole on the snow, and live DJ sets. Admission is free and ID is required for this 21+ event.” Details here.

March 13 & 16: Salt Lake Institute of Culinary Education Irish-Inspired Classes

Kick off your St. Patrick’s Day celebration early on March 13 with a four-course Irish-inspired pairing experience with Chef Chris Holbrook, featuring bites like corned beef tenderloin and dark chocolate whiskey cake paired with beers selected by Level Crossing Brewery’s experts ($85 per person). On March 16, grab a friend and spend an evening learning how to make from scratch Irish-inspired classics like soda bread, chocolate Guinness cake and silky Bailey’s crémeux ($105 per person). Sign up for these classes and more on the packed SLICE roster at sliceutah.com/cooking-classes (ages 21+ only for both of these classes).

March 18-21: St. Regis Deer Valley Culinary Takeover 2026

The St. Regis culinary team is reprising its collaborate dinner series this month with five unique experiences. Hosted by Iron Chef Geoffrey Zakarian, Sandwich King Chef Jeff Mauro and St. Regis Deer Valley’s Executive Chef Matthew Fradera, these takeovers include chef tasting menus, culinary demos, Q&A sessions and more. Reservations available at srdvdining.com, and read about the 2025 iteration here.

March 19: Wine Takes Flight, Celebrating Women in Wine

Raise a toast to women in the wine industry during this fun evening being hosted at Tracy Aviary’s Chase Mill. The event will feature sips from women winemakers, finger foods, an assuredly great time hanging out with other wine-loving women, and commentary from always-entertaining host Jim Santangelo from the Wine Academy of Utah. (21+ only, $55 per person, tickets here.)

March 21: World Tiramisu Day at Veneto

Veneto’s tiramisù is absolutely stellar, so having the chance to indulge in four different types of this classic dessert is definitely something to celebrate on World Tiramisù Day (March 21). Coinciding with the first day of spring, honor the famous Italian “pick-me-up” dessert at their elegant restaurant or place an order to go; all four tiramisù options will be available for one night only. For details and reservations, visit VENETO’s website.

Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Downtown Winter Farmers Market

Through April 18, SLC’s popular Downtown Farmers Market has moved winter operations to the spot formerly home to The Leonardo museum. Many of our favorite local producers and artisans have booths on rotation, including Frog Bench Farms, Van Kwartel Flavor Science, Caputo’s Market & Deli, Intermountain Gourmet Specialty Mushrooms, Park City Creamery cheese, and all the fabulous sausages cranked out by Gerome’s Market. See a vendor directory here.

ICYMI

Brownstone 22 Now Open

We’ve been eagerly watching the transformation of 100 South’s gorgeous historic brownstone building, formerly home to Martine, and my soft opening visit on Feb. 25 confirmed that Brownstone 22 is living up to the hype. Brought to you by the exceptional team from Felt Bar & Eatery, Brownstone 22 is now open and serving up fantastic cocktails, seafood chilled and cooked in creative presentations and hearty mains. First bites review coming soon! Open nightly (21+ only).

Eva is BACK!

Six months after the fire that gutted some of SLC’s most beloved Main Street eateries, Eva announced their grand reopening on Feb. 13. From all accounts, Executive Chef Charlie Perry is back and better than ever with the shareable favorites we’ve missed. Open 7 days a week for dinner.

More Openings, Reopenings and Expansions Announced:

The Brick is serving up breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner (including cocktails!) in the space formerly home to Café Niche on 300 South.

Eight Settlers expands to a second location on Exchange Place downtown (get all the details from our colleague Stuart Melling at Gastronomic SLC).

Speakeasy-esque Gossip Kitchen quietly opened up shop on 200 South, serving up Italian-Japanese fusion and cocktails as envisioned by chefs from local favorites Carmine’s and Mint Sushi and Tapas.

If you’ve missed Grove Market & Deli’s loaded sandwiches (and bountiful selection of hot sauces), good news: They’ve reopened their shop on Main Street.

Nikkei cuisine blends food traditions of Japan via Peru, and that’s the concept behind Killa Nikkei, occupying the gorgeous space previously occupied by Current Fish & Oyster.

Michelin-recognized chef Luis Perez brings Cali-Mex food culture to Murray at La Lola Taco; the spot is already getting a lot of attention for house-made blue corn tortilla tacos and LA vibes.

Old Cuss Cafe has found a new home on Pierpont Avenue for your fried pickled green tomato (and other vegan and vegetarian fare) and killer coffee cravings. Notably, they’re open for dinner service on weekends.

Left Fork Grill Closing April 5

Sad news for South Salt Lake’s fans of classic American diner food, Left Fork Grill announced on social media that they’ll be closing next month. From their Instagram post: “To our beloved community, after 19 years of serving you, we have made the difficult decision to close Left Fork Grill permanently, effective April 5, 2025. We are deeply grateful for your loyalty and for the opportunity to have served you. Thank you for being part of the journey.” Make sure to slide in this month for your last patty melt fix and pour one out for the best selection of fruit and sky-high cream pies in town.

