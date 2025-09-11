Manhunt for Charlie Kirk Shooter Continues in Utah

Law enforcement responds after conservative political commentator Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. Photo by Spenser Heaps | Utah News Dispatch

The morning after conservative influencer Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Department of Public Safety and FBI officials said the manhunt for his killer continues while investigators recovered what they believe to be the killer’s weapon.

“It’s a high-powered, bolt-action rifle,” FBI Special Agent In Charge Robert Bohls said in an early morning news conference held at UVU. “That rifle was recovered in a wooded area where the shooter had fled. The FBI laboratory will be analyzing this weapon.”

Investigators are also analyzing “footwear impressions, a palm print and forearm imprints,” he said.

Bohls and Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason said their investigation is ongoing, and they declined to release more detailed information about the suspected shooter — other than saying the person “appears to be of college age” and overnight investigators tracked his movement through video camera footage.

“We are confident in our abilities to track that individual,” Mason said. “If we are unsuccessful in identifying them immediately, we will reach out for the public’s help and the media’s help in pushing those photos.”

Less than three hours later, shortly before 10 a.m., Salt Lake City-based FBI officials posted on X asking the public’s help to identify a “person of interest in connection with” Kirk’s shooting, along with two photos of what appeared to be a man wearing a black, long-sleeved shirt with an American flag graphic, blue jeans, sunglasses and a ball cap.

We are asking for the public's help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University.

1-800-CALL-FBI

Digital media tips: https://t.co/K7maX81TjJ pic.twitter.com/ALuVkTXuDc — FBI Salt Lake City (@FBISaltLakeCity) September 11, 2025

In another X post, the FBI offered a reward of up to $100,000 for information “leading to the identification and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the murder of Charlie Kirk.” Officials urged tipsters to call 1-800-CALL-FBI and submit photos and videos on an online portal. As of Thursday morning, Bohls said the FBI had received more than 130 tips and counting.

Starting at 11:52 a.m. on Wednesday, the shooter was spotted heading toward UVU’s campus. Mason said he “blended in well with the college institute,” appearing to be college aged.

“We have tracked his movements onto the campus, through the stairwells, up to the roof, across the roof to a shooting location,” Mason said. “After the shooting we were able to track his movements as he moved to the other side of the building, jumped off of the building, and fled off of the campus and into a neighborhood.”

Investigators have contacted neighbors, “anybody they can with doorbell cameras, witnesses and have thoroughly worked through those communities trying to identify any leads,” Mason said.

Utah Valley University Vice President Val Peterson, FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Bohls, Utah DPS Commissioner Beau Mason, Gov. Spencer Cox, and UVU Police Chief Jeffrey Long, left to right, talk to media after conservative political commentator Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Photo by Spenser Heaps for Utah News Dispatch)

“We do have good video footage of this individual,” he said, but “we’re not going to release that at this time. We are working through some technologies and some ways to identify this individual.”

If they’re unable to identify the suspect, then Mason said they’ll provide more information to the media to ask the public for help, “but we are confident in our abilities right now and would like to move forward in a manner that keeps everyone safe and moves this process appropriately.”

Bohls said FBI agents have been working “around the clock” in partnership with Utah law enforcement to find Kirk’s killer.

“We are and will continue to work nonstop until we find the person that has committed this heinous crime and find out why they did it,” Bohls said.

Kirk is a founder of Turning Point USA, an organization that advocates for conservative politics in educational institutions, and a close ally of President Donald Trump. He is a widely known and often polarizing internet personality who tours college campuses and engages students with his signature “prove me wrong” debates.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, a Republican, called Kirk’s killing a “political assassination.” His killing widely prompted horror and condemnation from both Republicans and Democrats.

J.D. Vance traveling to Utah

Vice President J.D. Vance and his wife Usha are expected to travel to Utah to visit with Kirk’s family, multiple national outlets reported early Thursday.

Originally scheduled to visit Ground Zero in New York City for a ceremony to commemorate the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the Vances changed plans after Kirk’s killing, Politico reported, citing an unnamed person familiar with the vice president’s plans. He’s not expected to hold any public events, according to the outlet.

Vance, in a lengthy post on X late Wednesday, eulogized Kirk as a “true friend.”

“I am on more than a few group chats with Charlie and people he introduced me to over the years. We celebrate weddings and babies, bust each other’s chops, and mourn the loss of loved ones,” Vance said. “We talk about politics and policy and sports and life. These group chats include people at the very highest level of our government. They trusted him, loved him, and knew he’d always have their backs. And because he was a true friend, you could instinctively trust the people Charlie introduced you to. So much of the success we’ve had in this administration traces directly to Charlie’s ability to organize and convene. He didn’t just help us win in 2024, he helped us staff the entire government.”

Sen. Mike Lee introduces resolution for Kirk

U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, introduced a resolution on Thursday “condemning the assassination of Charlie Kirk and honoring his life and legacy.”

“Charlie Kirk was an American patriot, an inspiration to countless young people to stand up and defend the timeless truths that make our country great,” Lee said in a prepared statement. “This murder was a cowardly act of violence, an attack on champions of freedom like Charlie, the students who gathered for civil debate, and all Americans who peacefully strive to save our nation. The terrorists will not win. Charlie will.”

Lee also urged Americans to “join me in praying” for Kirk’s wife, Erika, and their children.

“May justice be swift,” he said.

This story was originally published by Utah News Dispatch

Katie McKellar covers Utah government as a senior reporter for Utah News Dispatch. She specializes in political reporting, covering the governor and the Utah Legislature, with expertise in beats including growth, housing and homelessness.