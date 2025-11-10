A Luxe Holiday Feast Without the Grocery Store Run

Paella has a well-deserved reputation for being an intimidating dish for beginners. Simplify with a mail-order kit of ingredients. Photo courtesy Taylor Shellfish Farms.

From seafood paella to cassoulet and caviar— these sophisticated holiday meal kits turn your home into a fine dining destination.

The holidays are stressful enough without braving the crowds at grocery stores or running around to multiple shops to gather all the ingredients for an extra-special holiday meal. Gourmet and experiential meal kits to the rescue. They deliver big flavor and everything you need to channel your inner chef—no reservations or crowded parking lots required.

Create your own home-made cassoulet. (But make it easy and just order a kit.) Image courtesy Adobe Stock.

D’Artagnan Cassoulet Kit

Launched in 1985 by Ariane Daguin to collaborate with American duck farmers and bring their products to market, they have grown to be the most renowned gourmet food purveyor in the United States. Famous for providing humanely-raised duck and game as well as imported culinary delights from around the world, especially France.

There is nothing more French than cassoulet, the bean and meat stew from the Southwest of France. It is perfect for a showstopper Thanksgiving centerpiece if you’re over turkey. But sourcing the ingredients is difficult. The D’Artagnan Cassoulet Kit ($239) comes with everything you need for dinner for 12, including the special clay pot. You get: duck leg confit, duck & Armagnac sausage, garlic sausage, ventrèche (salt-cured pork belly), the haricot tarbais beans, duck and veal demi-glace, and duck fat. Plus step-by-step instructions. Your guests will leave delighted and satisfied.

Order D’Artagnan Cassoulet Kit here

Taylor Shellfish Farms Paella Kit

Family-owned, Taylor Shellfish has a great reputation for being the best in the business. And they will overnight deliver right to your door. The sofrito, rice, saffron, and best of all, seafood come in the paella kit ($105) from Taylor Shellfish Farms and Matiz, making for a Spanish-style feast that is perfect for Christmas Eve. The kit includes Totten Inlet mussels, manila clams, and wild-caught blue gulf shrimp, as well as a paella pan. You’ll be surprised how easy it is to make at home, with step-by-step instructions.

Add the Taylor’s Raw Bar Experience ($150) for a full Feast of the Seven Fishes vibe. You’ll get three varieties of oysters (Kumamoto, Shigoku, Pacific Petite), a shucking knife and glove, mignonette, Tabasco and lemon.

Order Taylor Shellfish Farms’ Paella Kit here

Tsar Nicoulai Caviar Tasting Sets

Tsar Nicoulai is a US-based company that sustainably harvests caviar, with farms in California and eco-certified partners abroad. Their caviar is harvested, cured with salt (and no preservatives), and shipped straight from the farm. The flavor is extra buttery and smooth.

Nothing says New Year’s Eve like a caviar party. Imagine bumps and martinis at midnight instead of just champagne. For intimate parties, consider their thermal bag gift set ($300), which includes 1 oz each of estate, select, and reserve American caviar. It comes with a mother-of-pearl spoon, bilini, crème fraîche, and a thermal caviar tote, perfect for travel. If you’re feeling extravagant, get the mosaic 5-1 oz tasting flight box ($650) with classic and golden caviar added to the mix.

Order Tsar Nicoulai Caviar Tasting Sets here

