Lord Huron & Kevin Morby Team Up, Dazzle Utah County

Lord Huron performed in Orem (UCCU Center) on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025. Photo by Justin Hackworth.

Lord Huron played on Tuesday (10/21/2025) at the UCCU Center in Orem. This is 100% conjecture, but it was a switch likely made to accommodate even more adoring fans—originally they were set to perform at Salt Lake City’s Union Events Center, but likely sold out far too fast—and nobody seemed displeased with the change. It’s a rare treat when Utah County somehow snags a performer that may almost feel out of place at first, only to have it feel exactly right and comfortable and necessary by the time the show rolls to its end.

Without delving too deeply into describing all that transpired—yes, the band is a gaggle of professionals and they proved that truth over and over throughout—it’s amazing to witness how far they’ve grown in a short amount of time. Years ago, shortly after their debut dropped, I saw them play at a tiny music festival on the side of the Hillsborough River in Tampa (Florida) and they had plenty of loud, eager fans. But to see them now, to witness how far they’ve come and how much they’ve grown, they’re ready for the arena treatment. Their stage alone ought to act as another entity wholly necessary to their output. Smoke machines that never stop. Big screen cameras connected to an old payphone that also cleverly acts as a microphone. A backdrop that includes depictions of shooting stars. The once small indie band out of Los Angeles has matured, gained new tricks, and is eager to show them all … in addition to a discography that begs closer observation. This tour’s akin to a Broadway production that deserves its own applause. If welcome surprises are what you enjoy, go see ’em this time around before they sell out in your town.



ALSO: It sure helps when an already great group taps an opener that attracts plenty of fans all on its own. Kevin Morby started things off, on this stop and others, and Feist is attached to a smattering of future dates. It’s been a few years since Morby released new material—2022s This Is A Photograph was the only album of his being hawked by the merch crew—but there are online inklings of new music on its way. Still, even with nothing brand new to promote, getting the chance to see him and his band bounce around for a solid 40 minutes or so was an excellent way to ease into all that came next, a better-than-excellent precursor. Maybe he’ll bring his own dog and pony show here real soon. 2026, if we’re lucky. It’s up to the Fates to decide, of course, but the Fates’d be doing us a solid if so.

Photo gallery by Justin Hackworth on Instagram @justinhackworth.

Lord Huron performed in Orem (UCCU Center) on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025. Photos by Justin Hackworth.

