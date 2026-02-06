A Torch Passes: New Ownership Announced at Log Haven Restaurant

Owner, Margo Provost, annoucounced that she is turning her quintessential Utah restuarant, Log Haven, over to new ownership. Photo by Adam Finkle

For over three decades, Utahns have journeyed up Millcreek Canyon to fine dining gem Log Haven for countless celebratory dinners, romantic canoodling, holiday splurges and Mother’s Day brunches. And the idyllic setting year-round has been a draw for weddings and anniversary bashes galore (following years of said romantic canoodling, natch). Yesterday, longtime owner Margo Provost—who purchased the lodge in 1994, and with Executive Chef Dave Jones and General Manager Ian Campbell curated one of the state’s most lauded dining destinations—announced new ownership of the iconic restaurant.

The new ownership group is led by restaurateur Brandon Hargett and business partners Flynn Paulson and Teri Paulson. “This is not just the purchase of a restaurant—it is the responsibility of a legacy,” stated Brandon Hargett in a news release from Log Haven. “Log Haven is a rare place where food, land, history, and community intersect. We are honored to become its stewards and are committed to protecting what makes it special while thoughtfully investing in its future. Places like Log Haven are increasingly rare, and protecting them—not reinventing them—is the responsibility we take most seriously.”

Teri and Flynn Paulson are taking over the operation of Log Haven. Photo courtesy Log Haven.

As part of this announcement, Event Manager Faith Scheffler shared that she would continue in her organizational role and as a Log Haven minority partner. (Cue sighs of relief and a resounding hallelujah chorus from the hundreds of brides and corporate planners who’ve counted on her boundless talent and unflappable mien.) For at least the immediate future, both Campbell and Jones have also stated their intent to remain involved in the leadership transition to provide mentorship and continuity. Considering the many Salt Lake magazine dining awards presented to the Log Haven team over the years and Dave Jones’ long and lauded career, recently capped with a 2024 James Beard nod, there are some high expectations in place for both quality and execution for this quintessentially Utah eatery.

“For 32 years, Log Haven has been a labor of love and a true community gathering place,” said Margo Provost in the same news release. “I’m deeply grateful to my partners, our extraordinary staff, and the community who helped shape it, sustain it, and care for this special place—including the land that surrounds it. I’m excited to pass the torch to owners who share that sense of stewardship and will carry Log Haven’s legacy forward with fresh energy and deep respect.”

See more stories like this and all of our Food and Drink coverage. And while you’re here, why not subscribe and get six annual issues of Salt Lake magazine’s curated guide to the best life in Utah?