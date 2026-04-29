“With legislative support from state leaders, Utah is taking a decisive step to lead in critical minerals." —University President Taylor Randall. Photo courtesy of Chad Robertson, Adobe Stock.

The University of Utah’s Board of Trustees approved the Institute for Critical and Strategic Minerals on Tuesday, a step supporting the state’s initial plans to become a large critical minerals producer in the country this year.

The institute, which still needs a nod from the Utah System of Higher Education, aims to tap on education, workforce development and research to expand domestic production of critical minerals and rare earth elements in the state, according to a news release.

The vote follows the passage of a law during the 2026 legislative session codifying Utah’s goals for mining operations.

“With legislative support from state leaders, Utah is taking a decisive step to lead in critical minerals,” Taylor Randall, president of the University of Utah said in the release. “Working with industry and governmental partners, the Institute for Critical and Strategic Minerals will position Utah as the nation’s hub for critical mineral production, processing and research — driving economic growth, strengthening supply chains and advancing discoveries that matter.”

Utah elected officials placed a special emphasis on moving the needle in the mining industry, highlighting that most of the materials, currently used to manufacture advanced technologies, come from international sources — mostly from China.

With 50 of 60 critical minerals found in Utah, lawmakers say the state is in a good position to cover 20% to 25% of the country’s critical minerals demand. Officials also have their hearts set on potentially building a critical minerals national laboratory.

The institute at the University of Utah would bring together experts from the colleges of Mines and Earth Sciences, Engineering, Law, Business and Social and Behavioral Science to make advancements on the full lifecycle of critical mineral development, the university says, while also addressing challenges like community impact, market analysis and environmental regulations.

“The U is uniquely positioned to lead this interdisciplinary effort. As the only Utah institution offering the combination of geology, mining engineering and metallurgical engineering, we can fully integrate crucial STEM fields with environmental research, supply chain analysis and policy to advance critical minerals research from discovery to application,” said Michael Free, professor of metallurgical engineering at the university, who’s also poised to become the director of the new institute.

This story was initially published by Utah News Dispatch.

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