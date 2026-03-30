Past Perfect: A Historic Home in Spring City

Built in 1883 by settler Isaac Behunin, the stone home is one of over 300 historic buildings in Spring City. Photo by Lindsay Salazar

Welcome to the Spring City, Utah—the first community in the state to earn a spot—in its entirety—on the U.S. National Historic Register. With more than 300 historic homes and a streetscape still patterned after the 19th century, it’s a rare place where log cabins, adobe walls and stone structures remain part of daily life. When one such home went up for sale, history enthusiast JaeLynn Williams seized the chance to restore it into a welcoming stay that blends Spring City’s storied past with stylish comfort.

Throughout the home, carefullyselected furnishings and decor strike a balance between old-world form and modern function: pieces that visually belong to the 1880s aesthetic, but with the comfort and durability expected of today’s homes. “Our guiding intent was to honor the architecture and domestic style of the late 19th century, while also maintaining a space that feels inviting and functional for life in 2025,” says designer Cindy McCarley.

For modern functionality and flair, the designers cleverly integrated contemporary conveniences and a strikingly modern color story. “Color was a huge part of this project,” echoes McCarley. “Every room has a different wall treatment, from wallpaper to wainscoting. We thought a lot about which palette to put in each room.” Lively wall treatments breathe new life into each room, while paying homage to expressive wallpapers of the home’s era.

Ultimately, the goal of this redesign was to encapsulate the enduring spirit of the home. “I don’t know if it’s the setting or the architecture with its thick stone walls, but this home feels peaceful,” says Williams. “It feels solid, pleasant and very welcoming— worth preserving in every way.”

Just inside the front door, an inviting sitting room welcomes guests with richly papered walls, a fresh blue and copper color palette and curated furnishings. Teamed with the heritage-inspired CornuFé range, the custom cabinetry works overtime—hiding refrigerator drawers and smart storage solutions that deliver functionality without sacrificing style.

Photos by Lindsay Salazar

Old-World Meets Modern Function

An inviting sitting room welcomes guests with richly papered walls, a fresh blue and copper color palette and curated furnishings. Peel Furniture Works expertly reinforced a 20th-century antique cabinet, allowing it to present a period-honoring facade while supporting the weight of a quartz countertop and backsplash in the primary bathroom Teamed with the heritage-inspired CornuFé range, the custom cabinetry works overtime—hiding refrigerator drawers and smart storage solutions that deliver functionality without sacrificing style. A new spindle bed anchors a main-level guest bedroom, where Schumacher’s Tasmanian Mimosa wallpaper and Thibaut Roman shades create a warm, lived-in look.

Photos by Lindsay Salazar

Heart and Heritage

True to the typical homestead arrangements in Spring City, the property also features a historic cabin, which was relocated to the lot. In perfect harmony with Williams and McCarley’s bold contemporary palette, the cabin features an original door painted in cheerful blue and decorative, hand-painted tole work in honor of the area’s Scandinavian heritage. Inside, the decor channels the charm of a bygone era while leaning fully into the structure’s rustic roots. Exposed original logs and hand-restored chinking set the stage for antique-inspired details, including the bathroom’s Thibaut wallcovering— aptly named Hill Garden—that evokes the romance of heritage interiors. The result is a retreat where historic character and refined comfort feel seamlessly intertwined

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