Hermanos Gutiérrez Close Out 2025 Red Butte Garden Outdoor Concert Series 

Hermanos Gutiérrez performed in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Sept. 16, at Red Butte Garden. Photos by Natalie Simpson.

Hermanos Gutiérrez played their hypnotic strings and casual percussion at Salt Lake’s Red Butte Garden on Tuesday (9/16/2025), closing out its illustrious 2025 Outdoor Concert Series.

On what was likely the coldest concert of the whole season, everyone showed up anyway. Fans bought all available tickets, filled up the side of a hill, huddled together covered in fuzzy blankets/jackets and just flat out decompressed throughout the show. It was hard to impossible not to. When the Brothers’ music is within earshot, it’s expected that heart rates will drop a few digits, that immediate cares and worries get temporarily shelved. It’s even better when they’re live and a few feet away, pausing only to share a song title or inspiration behind a tune. The Latin instrumental band formed by Ecuadorian-Swiss brothers Alejandro Gutiérrez and Estevan Gutiérrez chose to let their music do most of their talking, and left the crowd to nod along and smile in return. It’s hard not to connect with that, to fall into a bit of a trace. What they create together is about as mystical and magic as music can get. Period.

Tuesday’s show was an appropriate finale to rally behind, a performance that heralded the passing of seasons. Even the resident crickets failed to join in this time around, probably out of respect. That, or they were tuning in, too. They didn’t want to mess with an already great thing.

Photo gallery by Natalike Simpson. IG: @beehivephotovideo

