GAME ON ONION: CARAMELIZED ONION DIP RECIPE

Just in time for Super Bowl LI, everyone’s favorite onion dip gets a tasty refresh.
An inspired dish from the ‘50s, onion dip originated from a marketing idea for using Lipton’s then-new dehydrated onion soup mix. The mix was added to sour cream and/or cream cheese. Today, the super-easy combo of sour cream and sweet onion is still unbeatable for hosts and hostesses, but we prefer a from-scratch recipe and its beet-pink cousin.
Caramelized Onion Dip
Heat olive oil in a medium heavy-bottomed pot over medium-high until hot but not smoking. Cook sliced onions, stirring occasionally, until soft and golden brown, about 15 minutes. Cover; reduce heat to low. Cook, stirring occasionally until caramelized, about 40 minutes. Raise heat to medium, and season onions with salt. Stir in vinegar; simmer until mixture is dry. Stir in thyme; remove from heat. Let cool. With an electric mixer, beat cream cheese in a medium bowl until smooth. Fold in sour cream and caramelized onions with a rubber spatula; season with salt and pepper. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate 1 hour.
Roasted Onion-Beet Dip
Roast onions in olive oil in oven until they are golden brown, about 50 minutes. Wrap the beet in foil and roast it until it is tender when pierced with a fork—between 30 and 50 minutes. When beet is done, unwrap it and set it aside to cool. Slip off the skin and chop the beet coarsely. Put beet, onion and remaining ingredients in food processor and blend until smooth.
– Tip for Skinny Dipping –
Want to cut a few fat grams from classic onion dip?
Substitute Greek or low-fat yogurt for the sour cream and switch out fromage blanc for some low-fat cream cheese.