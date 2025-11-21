“Frozen” Casts a Wintry Spell on Hale Center Theatre

Kelly Coombs and Ethan Kelso in Hale Center Theatre's production of "Frozen," playing now through Feb 14. Photo Courtesy of Hale Center Theatre.

It’s been 12 years since the animated film Frozen was in movie theaters, and almost eight years since its Broadway musical debut. Chances are, if you’re into Disney, you’ve seen some iteration of the story involving a fearless princess teaming up with unlikely friends to save her kingdom from her sister’s icy magic — and discovering that true love can melt anything.

As a parent, I’ve viewed the film more times than I care to count, and seen stage versions from New York City’s St. James Theatre to Salt Lake City’s Clayton Middle School. I thought I’d long let go of the song, “Let it Go” and run out of laughs for Olaf the Snowman. Imagine my surprise when I found myself pleasantly enchanted

by Hale Centre Theatre’s production, which runs from now until Valentine’s Day.

Jessica Hudson as Elsa in Hale Center Theatre’s production of “Frozen,” playing until February 14, 2026. Photo Courtesy of Hale Center Theatre.

I have to give credit not only to the cast — featuring the talented Jessica Hudson (Mo/Wed/Fri cast) as Elsa and Kelly Coombs as the perfectly plucky Anna — but also to the scenic automation and audio visual production designers (Nate Bertone, Nick Herring and Jaron Kent Hermansen), who transform the small, round theatre into an astonishing immersive and dynamic performance space. Having attended other HCT shows, including “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Little Mermaid” over the past few years, I’ve come to recognize why the company’s round theatre productions consistently sell out.

Engaging in this intimate setting is an absolute wonder, almost like embarking on a Disney ride rather than a musical. At one point, an ice castle rises before your eyes, spinning, stretching and moving through the vertical space. The large stage deck and wall-screens act as living set pieces, transforming the circular theatre into a magical Ice Age wonderland. Snowflakes fall on us, set pieces float around us, ice crackles underfoot onstage and, especially during “Let it Go” and other big, iconic numbers, lights dance in time with the music.

Speaking of iconic numbers, there are plenty of them. The ten songs that make up the original film score (by married songwriting duo of Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez) are still the shining stars: “Let it Go,” “Do you Want to Build A Snowman,” “Love is an Open Door” and “In Summer,” for instance. But unfortunately, when the musical duo was re-commissioned to add more songs to fill a two-act live theatre format, the magic seemed to dwindle into a dizzying array of duds. While HCT tried its damndest, I still found myself watching the minutes and fishing around in my purse during songs like “Dangerous to Dream” and “True Love.”

Even the full-cast number, “Hygge,” (a Scandinavian concept prioritizing comfort and time with loved ones) had the potential to be a really clever riot (think “Be our Guest” in “Beauty and the Beast”) instead careens into a silly, overly-long faceplant with a chorus that literally just repeats the word “Hygge” over and over again, and verses that sound as if they were similarly slapped together in a couple hours. (“Here in Arendelle, the winters can be, well…let’s just say not so very good…”). Trust me, no one is going to leave the theater singing that tune any time soon.

So while there are some musical misses, and a less engaging Act 2, the production was an overall delight. While not quite matching HCT’s recent string of Disney productions over the past few years, the icy-cold show will leave you warmed through with virtuous themes of selflessness, self-actualization and true, unexpected love.

Where: Hale Center Theater, 9900 South Monroe St., Sandy

When: Through February 14. Monday-Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturdays 12:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.,

7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $45-$91

