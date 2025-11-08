Disney on Ice brings Frozen and Encanto to the Delta Center

A scene from Encanto from Disney on Ice Presents Frozen & Encanto. Photo courtesy of Feld Entertainment.

Disney on Ice brought its magic to the Delta Center this week with Frozen & Encanto.

While children are treated to the stories and characters they love, adults can marvel over the amazing skaters from around the world. The two stories are separated by an intermission long enough to change diapers. And if bringing kids, the Delta Center’s self-service food kiosks are a lifesaver.

Like many Disney on Ice productions, Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy take the ice to introduce the stories.

Olaf introduces scenes from Frozen as every girl in an Elsa costume gasps upon seeing their favorite queen take the ice. Skaters perform to favorite songs like Reindeer(s) Are Better Than People and, of course, Let It Go. Thankfully, for parents with younger or sensitive children, the giant snow monster scene is skipped.

The best line comes from Olaf, “Never trust a guy who finishes your sandwiches.”

Photo courtesy Feld Entertainment. Photo courtesy Feld Entertainment.

The Enancto story begins with an infectious dance number that gets the audience out of their seats.

Casa Madrigal, the Madrigal family’s magical home, set in the background, lends to the story’s mystical theme. Lights and sounds to show the home breaking apart definitely catch the audience’s attention.

The highlight of the entire show is a stunning aerial act performed by Mirabel and Isabela, and the ensemble skaters in both stories take the ice with elaborate and creative costumes.

Fans are treated to their favorite Encanto songs, including Surface Pressure and We Don’t Talk About Bruno.

Speaking of Bruno, his dramatic introduction is another highlight, though it would have been fun to see his rats incorporated a bit more.

Overall, the show offers a fun night out for families and Disney fanatics.

And, just in case your kids are fans of Disney princesses and princes who are not in the featured stories, the show ends with many guest appearances.

Remaining performances:

Friday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Purchase tickets

