Meet Disney on Ice Skater Jaynee Zink

Jaynee Zink (Ana) will pump up the audience for Disney on Ice presents Frozen & Encanto this weekend at the Delta Center. Photo courtesy of Disney on ice.

Once you take your seat at the Delta Center for Disney on Ice presents Frozen & Encanto this weekend, look for Jaynee Zink on the ice.

“I get to come out and energize the crowd a little bit with my other co-host and just get everybody excited to see the show,” said Zink, a former competitive figure skater from Ohio with a national showcase title.

Following her competitive career, she auditioned for Disney on Ice and has been with the series of touring shows for the past five years. She has been on other shows, but she’s on her first tour with Frozen and Encanto. Zink said this performance stands out among other Disney on Ice shows because of how deeply it goes into the two featured storylines. “You don’t get that on any other show,” she said.

Photos courtesy of Disney on Ice.

Families can sing along to their favorite film songs while watching the characters gracefully come to life on ice. The performance includes Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Mirabel, and the Madrigal family, as well as Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy. Zink said to expect tricks, acrobatics, and even an aerial strap act during the performance. Her favorite parts include the opening number, where “we’re all just getting down and doing some fun dances,” and the ending, which features appearances from more Disney princesses.

“It’s just a really great experience to come see and enjoy,” she said.

Zink has been skating for about 20 years. Her older sister, who is also touring with a Disney on Ice production, inspired her to get on the ice. Touring has brought Zink across the country and to South America. She has performed in Utah before and looks forward to returning to explore the local dining scene. Outside of skating, she would like to earn her radiology technician degree.

If a child in Salt Lake City is as inspired as she was seeing Disney on Ice when she was young, Zink recommends they find their nearest ice rink and learn to skate.

Showtimes for Disney on Ice presents Frozen & Encanto

Thursday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Purchase tickets

Read more stories like this and all of our Community coverage. And while you’re here, subscribe and get six issues of Salt Lake magazine, your curated guide to the best of life in Utah.