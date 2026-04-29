May’s Can’t Miss Dining & Drinks

Post Office Place is hosting a Cinco De Mayo event in partnership with the local grinders at Xolo Masa Co, with artisan masa tacos and drink specials from the bar. Photo courtesy of Post Office Place.

May is traditionally packed with a plethora of prescribed events: Derby Day, Cinco de Mayo, and of course, the holy mutha of all brunch days, Mother’s Day (which is going to get its own May 10 roundup, coming up soon). Cue some NSYNC ear worms, y’all: It’s gonna be May!

THE BEST OF UTAH’S DINING AND DRINKS THIS MAY

May 2: Pickled for a Purpose Classic

Join the fun at this WasteLess Solutions inaugural charity pickleball tournament. Hosted at Sports Mall (5445 S. 900 East), this community event is sponsored by the Bar X Group (Bar X, Beer Bar, Cotton Bottom, and the Eating Establishment) and registration includes dinner from locally-owned food trucks and drink tickets. With all proceeds going toward WasteLess’ goals of reducing food waste and sending surplus food to the communities that need it most, this is a win-win. All skill levels welcome! Get tickets or donate to this great cause here.

May 2: Derby Day at Laurel Brasserie & Bar

Break out the big hats, party people. Watching the Derby doesn’t get much more festive than this event scheduled for late afternoon on race day. Details from the horse’s mouth (ahem): “To celebrate the iconic horse race, Laurel Brasserie & Bar will host a Kentucky Derby-inspired experience on their patio. Complete with live music, classic race-day cuisine and beverages.” The menu touts shrimp and grits, deviled eggs and mint juleps, and they’re planning for a pony photo station, the live broadcast straight from Churchill Downs, and an outfit and hat competition. All proceeds benefit the Utah Food Bank. Pricing: “General Admission ($75) includes event entry and passed hors d’oeuvres. VIP Experience ($150) for early entry at 3:15 p.m., priority seating, two drink tickets, early access to the pony photo opportunity, exclusive chef’s hors d’oeuvres, and a special gift.” Reservations are a must at the link here.

May 2: Derby Day at High West Saloon

If your first Saturday in May plans take you to the Wasatch Back, make sure to include this fun foray for Derby Day at High West Saloon. Gear up accordingly, say the fine folks up Parley’s Canyon: “High West hosts an afternoon brimming with Southern flair to celebrate the 152nd Kentucky Derby. Indulge in mouthwatering appetizers and a lavish buffet, sip a signature Derby-inspired cocktail, and enjoy lively entertainment while cheering on your favorite horse in the most exciting race of the year. Big hats, bold bowties, and iconic charm are encouraged for a shot at prizes in the spirited Best Dressed & Best Hat contests.” Tickets are $77 per person (21+ only) and available on Tock.

May 5: Cinco de Mayo at Post Office Place

Starting at 5 p.m., one of our fav SLC watering holes will be hosting an event in partnership with the local grinders at Xolo Masa Co for artisan masa tacos and drink specials from the bar (including rumors of Modelo spaghetts, hell yes). Details at Post Office Place’s IG feed.

May 5: Cinco de Mayo at Hearth and Hill Park City

From their media heads-up: “Hearth and Hill Park City is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with a featured cocktail: the Fuego Rosado, a smoky mezcal and pineapple drink with jalapeño heat and a floral raspberry rose finish.”

May 8–9: Torani dirty soda pop-up in Riverton

At Torani’s flavor-packed “Treat Truck” pop-up at Mountain View Village in Riverton, guests can sip sample coffee treats and dirty sodas, and vote for their favorite flavors. This free event will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

May 9: Utah’s Own Spring Market, Pleasant Grove

If you share my obsession with Highland cows, local artisan chocolates and baked goods, you’ll mark your calendar to attend the Utah’s Own 2nd annual Spring Market. From their event flyer: “Set against the rustic charm of Oliver’s Place in Pleasant Grove, this year’s market brings together over 25 local Utah’s Own vendors showcasing the very best our state has to offer. Whether you are hunting for the perfect gift for Mom or looking to stock your own pantry with homegrown goodness, you’ll find it here. Come meet a Highland calf who will be visiting the market!” This event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Oliver’s Place Cafe in Pleasant Grove.

May 12: Piattelli wine dinner at Killa Nikkei

Details are slim on this event, but they’re supposed to post by EOD April 28 at https://www.killanikkei.com/

May 16–17: Utah Food Festival at the Natural History Museum of Utah

A bustling market of local food artisans and culinary experts is just the beginning of this weekend-long celebration of Utah’s culinary heritage that’s free with NHMU admission. Lots of our favorites will be there, including Caputo’s Market & Deli, Salsa Del Diablo, Beehive Cheese Company, Frog Bench Farms and many more! See the lineup for Saturday and Sunday to reserve your spot for fun workshops. (Some workshops have an additional charge, which varies by offering).

May 20: Wasatch Food Co-op’s Grand Opening

It’s been well over a decade in the making, and it’s finally happening: Salt Lake City’s only food co-op is opening in the hopping Central 9th corridor. Full disclosure: Yes, I am a Wasatch Food Co-op member-owner, and damn proud of it. Grab your organic hemp tote bags and head on over for free coffee, live music and vendor samples to celebrate the new space and this fabulous addition to our thriving food community in the Milk Block (416 E. 900 South) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

May 21: Wine Takes Flight at Tracy Aviary

Four wines from four continents will be the focus of this Tracy Aviary at Liberty Park Wine Takes Flight “March Around the World” tasting led by the always entertaining Jim Santangelo, sommelier extraordinaire of the Wine Academy of Utah. Includes four pours and finger foods (21+ only), at $55 per person. And weather depending, guaranteed bird sightings while you sip. Tickets here.

May 29: Dance Circus Cabaret at Asher Adams

It’s always a wild ride when SB Dance holds a spectacle, and this one promises to be a unique experience to enjoy drinks, food and panoramic views of the stage from the Bar at Asher Adams. All drinks and food at menu prices. Performance reservations are free and optional but strongly encouraged. Don’t forget to tip generously!

ICYMI

Hana Ramen Bar closing

Die-hard fans of Hana Ramen Bar in Park City’s Kimball Junction were saddened to hear that they’re closing shop. Fortunately for those of us deep in the noodle cult, Tokyo-trained chef Mike Harrison’s sister iteration in SLC, Ramen Ichizu, is still keeping the slurp game strong.

Cache Valley Gardeners’ Market

If you’ll be in Logan this summer, make a detour on Saturdays (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.), starting May 9 to shop for locally grown produce, crafts, and other goods from Utah artisans. Located behind The Historic Courthouse, 199 North Main Street in Logan, the market will be held on Saturdays through mid-October. Details at gardenersmarket.org

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