November Dining and Drinks Roundup in Utah

Before we list all the things…

Going into the holidays, life can be incredibly tough—even more so than usual—for the most vulnerable among us. Especially now.

Consider giving back by donating, volunteering, or supporting in any way you can if you have the ability to do so. Or if you’re in a bind, consider this a partial list of places to support you and yours in this unprecedented time of need.

Take care. We mean it.

What’s happening in Utah this November

Nov. 1: Annual “One last crush” apple press at Scion Cider Bar, Salt Lake City

Meet Scion’s orchardist to learn all about local heritage apples, see how craft cider is made, sip on hot mulled cider, enjoy live music and more. Details about this and all of Scion’s packed monthly event lineup on their website. (Please note this is a 21+ event.)

Nov. 4: Sealionne Wines and Privé Vineyard wine dinner at Handle, Park City

This intimate “Meet the Maker” four-course family style dinner will feature wine pairings from two noted Willamette Valley, Oregon producers. Seating limited to 12 people ($150 per person plus gratuity). See Handle’s Instagram feed for details and to reserve your spot.

Nov. 12: Pisoni winemaker dinner at Pago, Salt Lake City

Bites by Executive Chef Phelix Gardner and Chef de Cuisine Tyler Patterson, hosted by Pago founder/sommelier Scott Evans, with special guest, winemaker Mark Pisoni. Details and tickets here (tasting menu, wine pairing and fees total $222 per person).

Nov. 14 Etta Place Cider dinner at Hell’s Backbone Grill & Farm, Boulder

A communal autumnal harvest dinner event featuring farm-forward bites from Chef Tyler Warren. Etta Place Cider founders Ann Torrence and Robert Marc will present pairings of the Torrey cidery’s unique hard apple ciders, meads and dessert wines. Details and tickets ($153 per person, includes tax and gratuity) here.

Nov. 14: VIK wine event at Casot, Salt Lake City

The Pintxos y Vino series, curated by owner/sommelier Scott Evans continues at Casot. Notable local wine-lovers Rachel Macaluso and Brook Martin will be hosting the popular event pairing sips with Spanish bites this month. More info and tickets (space is limited) here.

Nov. 20: Caputo’s 14th annual Chocolate Festival, Salt Lake City

Celebrate all things chocolate with some of Utah’s best chefs, bartenders and artisans at the downtown Caputo’s Market location. This year, the lineup features Luisa Abram, wild-harvested and small-batch chocolate from Brazil. All proceeds from the event benefit the Heirloom Cacao Preservation Initiative. Festival tickets here ($80 per person, $110 with alcohol option).

Nov. 21–23: New Sunrise Gondola opening, Park City

Après fun, live DJ and more all weekend! Check out the “Party on the Playa” at the Pendry Plaza all season long beginning Nov. 27, Thursdays through Saturdays, 2–5 p.m. All ages welcome.

Nov. 28: Canyons Village kicks off the holiday season, Park City

They always know how to put on a show at Canyons Village, including family-friendly Après at the Airstream food and beverage pop-ups. Find out more here.

Plan ahead

Dec. 3: Parés Baltà wine dinner at Finca, Salt Lake City

Join Ryan Stotz from Parés Baltà for an evening at Finca. Sample a lineup of some of Finca’s most popular dishes alongside biodynamic wines from Parés Baltà, a Spanish winery with family roots going back to 1790.

Tickets here.

ICYMI: Restaurant Closures and New Openings in Utah

Current Fish & Oyster and Under Current bar closing Nov. 8

Just weeks after celebrating a decade of fine dining in Salt Lake City, Current Fish & Oyster posted a bittersweet, “Farewell, Salt Lake City: Final Day, Nov. 8th” message to social media. We’ve had many terrific meals at Current over the years, and they’ll be leaving behind a massive marlin-sized hole in the fine dining and drinks scene of our salty city.

Chubby Baker closing Nov. 9 (all locations)

In a social media post, the Chubby Baker stated that they would be closing all three locations due to a number of factors. They thanked their many customers over the years and are encouraging one last visit to show the team some love: “For these last couple of weeks, we’ll be focusing on donuts and cakes. Croffles and cinnamon rolls will be available while supplies last.”

Grill Bar now open, Taylorsville

Our friend Stuart Melling at Gastronomic SLC checked in on the recently opened Grill Bar in Taylorsville, joining Zhu Ting Ji to make this west side hotspot a bit of a foodie destination.

The Sunroom at Homestead, Midway

The newly restored Homestead Virginia House concept, The Sunroom at Homestead, is now open for first-come, first-served dining beginning at 4 p.m. nightly (yes, including Sunday!). Guests can look forward to a generous selection of shareable plates and craft cocktails in a cozy and elegant atmosphere.

