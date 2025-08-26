Judge orders Utah Legislature to draw new congressional maps

Plaintiffs in an anti-gerrymandering lawsuit hold a news conference outside the Matheson Courthouse in downtown Salt Lake City on Aug. 25, 2025. Photo by Katie McKellar | Utah News Dispatch.

A judge has ruled the Utah Legislature overstepped when it repealed and replaced a 2018 ballot initiative creating an independent redistricting commission. Now, she’s ordering lawmakers to draw new congressional maps in time for the 2026 election.

Third District Court Judge Dianna Gibson handed down the ruling Monday evening — a major development in a complex, yearslong court case that has major implications for the future of Utah’s federal political landscape.

“Plaintiffs have proven, as a matter of law, that the Legislature unconstitutionally repealed Proposition 4, and enacted SB 200, in violation of the people’s fundamental right to reform redistricting in Utah and to prohibit partisan gerrymandering,” Gibson wrote in the ruling.

The judge also enjoined the state’s 2021 congressional map and directed the Legislature to “design and enact a remedial congressional redistricting map in conformity” with the 2018 ballot initiative known as Better Boundaries and its mandatory independent requirements.

The ruling comes during a time when debate over redistricting is at the forefront on the national stage — and it now propels Utah into the fray. While redistricting efforts in Texas, California and other states are playing out mid-decade — fueled by President Donald Trump’s aim to bolster the U.S. House’s slim GOP majority in the 2026 midterm elections — Utah’s effort for an independent and nonpartisan process is court ordered.

The ruling — if allowed to stand — could force the Republican-controlled Utah Legislature to redraw maps for its congressional boundaries that it last set in 2021. Before those maps were adopted, one of Utah’s four U.S. House seats was competitive for Democrats. Today, Republicans consistently dominate all four.

However, that all depends on the final outcome of the case — which isn’t over. Attorneys for the Utah Legislature have indicated that if Gibson didn’t rule in their favor, they’d appeal to the Utah Supreme Court and possibly the U.S. Supreme Court.

Utah’s top Republican legislative leaders left the door open Monday to additional legal or legislative maneuvering.

“While disappointed by the court’s decision, we remain committed to protecting the voices of Utahns and upholding the Legislature’s state and federal constitutional authority to draw congressional districts,” House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, and Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, said in a joint statement. “We will carefully review the ruling and consider our next steps.”

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox issued a short statement saying he disagreed with an earlier Utah Supreme Court ruling that sent the redistricting case back to Gibson’s court room last July. In that unanimous opinion, Utah’s highest court ruled Gibson erred when she initially dismissed the claim that the Legislature overstepped when it repealed and replaced Proposition 4.

“Today’s decision is not a surprise after the Supreme Court’s ruling last summer,” Cox said. “While I respect the role of the courts in our system, I continue to disagree with that decision.”

Gibson’s ruling sides with the plaintiffs — which include the groups League of Women Voters of Utah, Mormon Women for Ethical Government and the Campaign Legal Center — in an anti-gerrymanding lawsuit that’s stretched on for more than two years over an issue that dates back even further.

Now, with Gibson’s ruling, the court has reinstated the language of Proposition 4, the 2018 ballot initiative that requires redistricting maps to comply with a set of specific standards meant to prevent partisan gerrymandering.

To “remedy” the 2021 congressional map that’s now been deemed unconstitutional, Gibson proposed a timeline to govern additional court proceedings between now and Nov. 1, giving the Legislature 30 days to draw a new congressional map “that complies with the mandatory redistricting standards and requirements originally established under Proposition 4.”

“The Legislative Defendants are ordered to make their chosen remedial map available to Plaintiffs and the Court no later than 5:00 p.m. on September 24, 2025 or within 24 hours of enacting the new congressional map, whichever occurs earlier,” the judge wrote.

The judge said plaintiffs and other third parties “may also submit proposed remedial maps” to the court on Sept. 24 if the Legislature doesn’t enact a map that complies with Proposition 4 by its deadline or if the plaintiffs “contend that the remedial map fails to abide by and conform” to Proposition 4.

‘Watershed moment’

The lawsuit’s plaintiffs and leaders of Better Boundaries were elated by Monday’s ruling. They chatted excitedly and hugged each other as they gathered outside the Matheson Courthouse in Salt Lake City for a news conference as evening fell.

Elizabeth Rasmussen, executive director of Better Boundaries, called the ruling a “major win, not just for the plaintiffs, but for the voters of Utah and for the future of citizen-led reform in this state.”

“We are thrilled that the court has reaffirmed what we have known all along — that the people have co-equal lawmaking authority with the Legislature. That the Legislature violated the Utah Constitution when they overturned Proposition 4. And that Utahns deserve fair, independent maps they voted for almost seven years ago,” she said.

The plaintiffs’ attorney David Reymann said the ruling was a “watershed moment in Utah for the voices of Utah voters.”

“We have maintained from the start that the Legislature in this state is not king, that their power derives from the people,” Reymann said. “Today, the voice of Utah voters was vindicated by the district court, which held that the Legislature cannot ignore what the Utah voters enact without consequence.”

Reymann said the judge has also set up a process “that will allow us to give to voters what they voted for so many years ago, which is a map that is not stacked in favor of one party.”

Emma Petty Addams, co-executive director of Mormon Women for Ethical Government and one of the plaintiffs, called the ruling “a significant and meaningful victory … for every Utahn who believes that government should serve the people.”

“The court today reaffirmed that citizens have both the right and the responsibility to reform unjust systems. That this right cannot be discarded by elected officials for their own political convenience,” Addams said.

To Utah’s state leaders, Addams issued a call to work together rather than continue to fight.

“Let’s work together to create a more representative government. The people have spoken. The courts have spoken. Now is the time to move forward with cooperation and respect for the rule of law,” she said.

