Charlie Kirk Shot and Killed During Event at Utah Valley University

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot at an event in Utah, at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, according to reports from the scene.

Videos circulating on social media show students scattering after a popping sound is heard and Kirk appears to be impacted by something.

In a statement, Utah Valley University confirmed Kirk was shot, and his death was confirmed shortly after.

A suspect is in custody, the university said in an X post.

“Today at about 12:10 a shot was fired at the visiting speaker, Charlie Kirk. He was hit and taken from the location by his security,” the university wrote.

Police are investigating and the campus has been closed for the rest of the day.

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social “We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!”

FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X that the FBI is “closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting involving Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University.”

“Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected. Agents will be on the scene quickly and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation,” Patel said.

Kirk is a founder of Turning Point USA, an organization that advocates for conservative politics in educational institutions and a close ally of the president. He was speaking at the university as part of his American Comeback tour.

In a statement posted to social media, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said he was being briefed by law enforcement “following the violence directed at Charlie Kirk,” and will continue to share updates.

“Those responsible will be held fully accountable. Violence has no place in our public life,” Cox wrote. “Americans of every political persuasion must unite in condemning this act. Our prayers are with Charlie, his family, and all those affected.”

On Capitol Hill, dozens of congressional Republicans offered prayers for Kirk, with whom many GOP members have personal relationships.

U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform Chairman James Comer, a Kentucky Republican, paused the panel’s consideration of a bill and held a moment of silence after Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene informed the committee of the shooting.

Vice President JD Vance offered his own statement of support on X.

“Say a prayer for Charlie Kirk, a genuinely good guy and a young father,” he wrote.

